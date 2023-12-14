Search icon

Entertainment

14th Dec 2023

Netflix releases first trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4

Charlie Herbert

Beverly Hills cop 4 trailer

Axel Foley is back

Netflix has released the first trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4.

Four decades after the first film was released, Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

The fourth installment in the franchise will also see Judge Reinhold return as Billy Rosewood, Paul Reiser as Jeffrey Friedman and Bronson Pinchot as Serge.

You can watch the trailer below.

Netflix’s synopsis for the film reads: “Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills.

“After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.”

The movie will be arriving on Netflix next summer, a full 40 years after Beverly Hills Cop was released in 1984.

The first film was a hit with both critics and audiences and shot Eddie Murphy to stardom.

Beverly Hills Cop was the highest grossing film released in the US of the year and was also nominated for both the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

