14th Dec 2023

Netflix dropping Ricky Gervais special on Christmas day that will ‘break the internet’

JOE

Christmas just keeps on getting better

Good news for Ricky Gervais fans as they’ll have another Christmas present to look forward this year.

Why’s that? Because his stand-up special Armageddon is set to premiere on Netflix on the big day itself, December 25.

In a statement shared yesterday (November 20), Gervais joked: “For the next 2,000 years, people will remember the 25th December as the day Armageddon was released on Netflix.”

Directed by John L. Spencer, the show took place at the London Palladium earlier this year.

Netflix themselves describe the special in a synopsis reading: “The BAFTA- and Golden Globe-winning mind behind The Office, Extras and Afterlife takes the stage for a provocative new stand-up special, riffing on the end of humanity, political correctness, family weddings, funerals and Artificial Intelligence.”

However, the special has already caused controversy, with viewers already having started a petition to cancel the show.

In a preview of his set, Gervais made some comments about terminally ill children and used an ableist slur that has left people reeling.

“We can all take a good joke but this is below the belt for him and not one part of making jokes about ill children is funny. Vile,” one person wrote.

A second said: “This is the most vile attempt at “comedy” I’ve ever seen. Sick and dying children wish for a video from him, and he mocks them like this? Shame on you @rickygervais. Children fighting for their life are NO laughing matter. I have no respect for this man.”

