14th Dec 2023

Netflix renews its ‘best new show’ with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes just a month after adding it

Joseph Loftus

It’s been called the best show of the year.

Netflix’s latest hit has been so successful that the streaming giant have renewed it for a new season just a month after it dropped.

Starring Brenda Song, Kenneth Branagh, and George Takei, Blue Eye Samurai, has a massive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and arrived on the streaming platform last month.

Maya Erskine stars alongside Song, Branagh, Takei, Darren Barnet, and Randall Park in the animated series which follows the story of a young warrior who has been outcast in Edo-period Japan.

The young warrior, voiced by Erskine, is driven by a dream of revenge against those who wronged her and sets off on a “bloody path towards her destiny”.

The series has been praised by viewers and critics alike with Rolling Stone critic Alan Sepinwall writing: “The whole thing is an incredible, utterly bada** example of how animation can be used to create worlds, characters, and adventure every bit as vivid as live-action, if not more at times. Choose your weapon and leap right in.”

Forbes critic Paul Tassi added that the show is worthy of holding the title of Netflix’s best series of 2023.

One viewer on X added: “Blue Eye Samurai is beautifully animated and visually striking.”

Another commented: “Finished watching Blue Eyed Samurai this morning. It’s been a long time since I watched something this good. The animation, sound and storyline are all 10/10 for me.”

A third said: “Blue eyed samurai was so excellent I’ll be needing a season two.”

