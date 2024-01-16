Search icon

Entertainment

16th Jan 2024

Netflix drops trailer for extremely X-rated series about the most famous adult star in the world

Charlie Herbert

Supersex trailer netflix

Headphones could be a good idea for this one

Netflix has released the raunchy first trailer for its upcoming series about one of the world’s most famous adult stars.

Before you go any further, I’ll warn you: even though this is just a trailer, you probably won’t want your parents catching you watching it.

It might be one of the most X-rated trailer ever released.

Supersex is an upcoming series from Netflix inspired by the life and career of Rocco Siffredi, an Italian adult film star who has appeared in more than 1,300 porn videos.

With Alessandro Borghi playing Siffredi, the series will look at how Siffredi went from being Rocco Tano, a “simple guy from Ortona” in central Italy, to becoming the “most famous pornstar in the world.”

And it doesn’t look like the series, written and created by Italian screenwriter Francesca Manieri, will hold back.

In the trailer, which is less than two minutes long, there’s drama, moaning, fights, partying, heavy breathing, explosions and a fair amount of skin on show.

Along with real stories from Siffredi’s life, Supersex will also use fictional storylines. For example, the character of Lucia – played by Jasmine Trinca – is a fictional woman who “represents a synthesis of most women with whom Rocco had a relationship in his life,” according to the synopsis.

The series will also star Adriano Giannini as Rocco’s half-brother Tommaso; Saul Nanni, who plays a younger Rocco, and Gaia Messerklinger as female Italian porn star, Moana Pozzi.

Reacting to the trailer, one person wrote: “This looks great, can’t wait to see it.”

Another said: “Looks right up my alley. Bring it on!”

And a third said: “This is going to be something to watch for sure.”

Supersex will arrive on Netflix on March 6 this year.

Related links:

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff

Sequel to incredible Netflix horror film trilogy has just been confirmed

Netflix’s most-watched show of 2023 gets huge new stars for its next season

Topics:

Netflix,Rocco Siffredi,supersex,Television

RELATED ARTICLES

Sequel to incredible Netflix horror film trilogy has just been confirmed

Horror

Sequel to incredible Netflix horror film trilogy has just been confirmed

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix’s most-watched show of 2023 gets huge new stars for its next season

Netflix

Netflix’s most-watched show of 2023 gets huge new stars for its next season

By Charlie Herbert

Exciting update issued on Mindhunter season 3

Mindhunter

Exciting update issued on Mindhunter season 3

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Louis Theroux is teasing a documentary about Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Louis Theroux is teasing a documentary about Donald Trump

By Paul Moore

Friends: All time classic or overrated schmaltz?

Comedy

Friends: All time classic or overrated schmaltz?

By Nooruddean Choudry

God of War Ragnarök’s free DLC has a longer campaign than this year’s Call of Duty

God of War Ragnarök’s free DLC has a longer campaign than this year’s Call of Duty

By JOE

The Peaky Blinders video game is released today

Peaky Blinders

The Peaky Blinders video game is released today

By Wil Jones

The 16 best quotes from Adele’s brilliantly candid, sweary interview

Adele

The 16 best quotes from Adele’s brilliantly candid, sweary interview

By Lia Nicholls

Okay, you really have to see this creepy-ass video that’s sweeping the internet

Viral

Okay, you really have to see this creepy-ass video that’s sweeping the internet

By Rich Cooper

Mum of 4 and weight loss influencer Mila de Jesus dies aged 35

Mum of 4 and weight loss influencer Mila de Jesus dies aged 35

By Nina McLaughlin

Robert Downey Jr defends wearing blackface in Tropic Thunder

Ben Stiller

Robert Downey Jr defends wearing blackface in Tropic Thunder

By JOE

Louis Rees-Zammit announces he’s quitting rugby to pursue NFL dream

Louis Rees-Zammit

Louis Rees-Zammit announces he’s quitting rugby to pursue NFL dream

By Callum Boyle

Why Lionel Messi beat Erling Haaland to FIFA Best Award despite pair having same number of votes

Erling Haaland

Why Lionel Messi beat Erling Haaland to FIFA Best Award despite pair having same number of votes

By Callum Boyle

Nicki Minaj says she’s against the body positivity movement if it promotes ‘unhealthy bodies’

celebrity

Nicki Minaj says she’s against the body positivity movement if it promotes ‘unhealthy bodies’

By Nina McLaughlin

Couple spend £21 million of lottery winnings on cure for disease granddaughter died from

Charity

Couple spend £21 million of lottery winnings on cure for disease granddaughter died from

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Something very weird happens when you pour acid on a Big Mac

McDonalds

Something very weird happens when you pour acid on a Big Mac

By Ben Kenyon

Birmingham midfielder gets off the mark with long-range screamer (Vine)

Birmingham City

Birmingham midfielder gets off the mark with long-range screamer (Vine)

By Tom Victor

Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur resigns over the club’s response to Azeem Rafiq case

Azeem Rafiq

Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur resigns over the club’s response to Azeem Rafiq case

By Callum Boyle

The UK just recorded the highest number of new Covid infections since the pandemic began

Covid cases

The UK just recorded the highest number of new Covid infections since the pandemic began

By Charlie Herbert

“We shouldn’t be here” – Roy Keane takes a stand with incredible World Cup speech

2022 FIFA World Cup

“We shouldn’t be here” – Roy Keane takes a stand with incredible World Cup speech

By Robert Redmond

Middlesbrough defender charged by FA for offensive tweet sent when he was 14

Football

Middlesbrough defender charged by FA for offensive tweet sent when he was 14

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories