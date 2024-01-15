Netflix’s most-watched show of 2023 gets huge new stars for its next season

The show became one of Netflix’s biggest ever hits

There’s been a big update surrounding the cast for the upcoming second season of The Night Agent.

The hit series ended up being Netflix’s most-watched show of 2023, and follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) as he runs the nightline at the White House.

One evening, he answers a call from cybersecurity expert Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan), which sets them both on a deadly mission to find a mole close to the President.

Both Basso and Buchanan will be returning for the next series, and they’ll be joined by a whole host of new additions to the cast.

Pitch Perfect’s Brittany Snow, The Flash’s Teddy Sears, The L Word: Generation Q’s Arienne Mandi, The Peripheral’s Louis Herthum, and Power Book 2: Ghost’s Berto Colon will all feature in season 2.

TVLine reports that the new series will also see Amanda Warren join the cast as Catherine Weaver, a veteran of the top-secret Night Action investigative program, who trains and oversees various agents including new recruit Sutherland.

The official character description reads: “Smart, private and determined, Catherine is a fierce defender of her agents, but finds it difficult to earn Peter’s trust when he struggles with betrayal issues from his experiences in Season 1.”

The Night Agent was released on Netflix in March last year, and was renewed for a second series just six days after landing on the platform.

It ended up entering the top 10 list in some 93 countries, and became Netflix’s sixth most viewed series of all time after just 25 days.

