Search icon

Entertainment

15th Jan 2024

Netflix’s most-watched show of 2023 gets huge new stars for its next season

Charlie Herbert

Netflix's most-watched show of 2023 gets huge new stars for its next season

The show became one of Netflix’s biggest ever hits

There’s been a big update surrounding the cast for the upcoming second season of The Night Agent.

The hit series ended up being Netflix’s most-watched show of 2023, and follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) as he runs the nightline at the White House.

One evening, he answers a call from cybersecurity expert Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan), which sets them both on a deadly mission to find a mole close to the President. 

Both Basso and Buchanan will be returning for the next series, and they’ll be joined by a whole host of new additions to the cast.

Pitch Perfect’s Brittany Snow, The Flash’s Teddy Sears, The L Word: Generation Q’s Arienne Mandi, The Peripheral’s Louis Herthum, and Power Book 2: Ghost’s Berto Colon will all feature in season 2.

TVLine reports that the new series will also see Amanda Warren join the cast as Catherine Weaver, a veteran of the top-secret Night Action investigative program, who trains and oversees various agents including new recruit Sutherland.

The official character description reads: “Smart, private and determined, Catherine is a fierce defender of her agents, but finds it difficult to earn Peter’s trust when he struggles with betrayal issues from his experiences in Season 1.”

The Night Agent was released on Netflix in March last year, and was renewed for a second series just six days after landing on the platform.

It ended up entering the top 10 list in some 93 countries, and became Netflix’s sixth most viewed series of all time after just 25 days.

Related links:

Exciting update issued on Mindhunter season 3

Netflix fans hail new ’10/10′ series based on tragic true story

Topics:

Netflix,Television,the night agent

RELATED ARTICLES

Sequel to incredible Netflix horror film trilogy has just been confirmed

Horror

Sequel to incredible Netflix horror film trilogy has just been confirmed

By Charlie Herbert

Exciting update issued on Mindhunter season 3

Mindhunter

Exciting update issued on Mindhunter season 3

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix fans hail new ’10/10′ series based on tragic true story

boy swallows universe

Netflix fans hail new ’10/10′ series based on tragic true story

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

The first six seasons of Game Of Thrones in 5 Minutes Or Less

5 Minutes Or Less

The first six seasons of Game Of Thrones in 5 Minutes Or Less

By Rory Cashin

BBC savagely mocked for sharing tweet that Paddington Bear is not real amid Queen tributes

Paddington

BBC savagely mocked for sharing tweet that Paddington Bear is not real amid Queen tributes

By Tobi Akingbade

Making A Murderer viewers are absolutely furious with Ken Kratz… again

Ken Kratz

Making A Murderer viewers are absolutely furious with Ken Kratz… again

By Paul Moore

John Wick 3 has finished filming and is due out next year

Entertainment

John Wick 3 has finished filming and is due out next year

By James Dawson

Adele has revealed that she has a secret Twitter account

Adele

Adele has revealed that she has a secret Twitter account

By Laura Holland

Emily Blunt has some brilliant news for fans of The Devil Wears Prada

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt has some brilliant news for fans of The Devil Wears Prada

By Keeley Ryan

5-year-old boy dies after having his milk teeth out

5-year-old boy dies after having his milk teeth out

By JOE

People only just realising Love Island All Stars returnee had secret Barbie role

People only just realising Love Island All Stars returnee had secret Barbie role

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff

By Nina McLaughlin

Liverpool identify Caoimhín Kelleher replacement as Man United plot striker “hijack”

Football

Liverpool identify Caoimhín Kelleher replacement as Man United plot striker “hijack”

By Patrick McCarry

GTA 6’s first celebrity cameo has been confirmed

GTA 6’s first celebrity cameo has been confirmed

By Nina McLaughlin

Almost 90% of drivers think LED headlights are too bright and pose a danger to others

Almost 90% of drivers think LED headlights are too bright and pose a danger to others

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Rude word on Countdown alert! Rude word on Countdown alert! Rude word on Countdown alert!

Countdown

Rude word on Countdown alert! Rude word on Countdown alert! Rude word on Countdown alert!

By Alan Loughnane

Meghan Markle ‘ready to return to UK’ and ‘feels validated’ by the public’s response in recent days

king charles III

Meghan Markle ‘ready to return to UK’ and ‘feels validated’ by the public’s response in recent days

By Steve Hopkins

Alabama Public Television refuses to air episode of Arthur with gay wedding

America

Alabama Public Television refuses to air episode of Arthur with gay wedding

By Rudi Kinsella

There’s a Game of Thrones hotel and it looks absolutely amazing

Game of Thrones

There’s a Game of Thrones hotel and it looks absolutely amazing

By Paul Moore

Jurgen Klopp scolds Liverpool players for cheering Chelsea red card

Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp scolds Liverpool players for cheering Chelsea red card

By Alex Roberts

WATCH: Netflix’s latest true crime documentary is being hailed as the new Making A Murderer

Netflix

WATCH: Netflix’s latest true crime documentary is being hailed as the new Making A Murderer

By Paul Moore

Load more stories