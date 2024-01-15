Search icon

15th Jan 2024

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff

Nina McLaughlin

This is going to be epic

A new trailer has dropped for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff series.

Starring Theo James, Daniel Ings and Kaya Scodelario, the show drops in March, and is set to be a corker.

“The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me,” Ritchie told Netflix last November.

“We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast.”

You can watch the trailer for yourself below.

Fans have responded to the trailer online.

“AHHHHH I CANT WAIT,” one person wrote.

A second said: “It’s happening!!”

