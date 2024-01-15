Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff

This is going to be epic

A new trailer has dropped for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff series.

Starring Theo James, Daniel Ings and Kaya Scodelario, the show drops in March, and is set to be a corker.

“The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me,” Ritchie told Netflix last November.

“We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast.”

You can watch the trailer for yourself below.

You’ve heard of drug lords, now get ready for drug dukes.



Theo James stars in The Gentlemen, a new series from Guy Ritchie. Only on Netflix this March. pic.twitter.com/qxT9kPTQH5 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 15, 2024

Fans have responded to the trailer online.

“AHHHHH I CANT WAIT,” one person wrote.

A second said: “It’s happening!!”