15th Jan 2024

Sequel to incredible Netflix horror film trilogy has just been confirmed

Charlie Herbert

The film will be more of a standalone project

Netflix has confirmed the next installment in its hit Fear Street horror film trilogy.

The upcoming film will be the first based on a specific R.L. Stine novel, and comes after the Fear Street trilogy was released on the platform in 2021.

Fear Street 1994, Fear Street 1978 and Fear Street 1666 were released across three consecutive Fridays in July 2021. The trilogy took inspiration from the horror fiction book series written by Stine, but none of them were adaptation of a specific book.

The movies centred on teens Deena Johnson (Kiana Madeira) and Samantha Fraser (Olivia Scott Welch) as they attempt to take down an evil force that’s been terrorizing their town for centuries.

Community’s Gillian Jacobs and Stranger Things stars Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke also starred in the films.

Now, Stine, who also wrote the Goosebumps books, has shared on social media that a sequel to the films is “about to go into production,” and will be based on his 1992 Fear Street book, The Prom Queen.

Unlike the 2021 trilogy of films, this will be a direct adaptation of Stine’s book, with Netflix’s Head of Film Scott Stuber having previously said it would be more of a standalone film.

Speaking to Collider last year, Stuber said: “There’s one standalone that we’re working on right now that we’re once again trying to get the script right, but I like it very much, and so does the team. So I feel like if we can get that script right there would be a great kind of extension of that franchise.”

The Prom Queen follows Lizzie McVay, one of five prom queen candidates at Shadyside High. However, things take a horrifying turn as, one by one, all of her fellow candidates are brutally killed.

It’s up to Lizzie to work out what’s going on before she become the next victim.

Reacting to confirmation of the film, one fan wrote: “That’s one of my favourite Fear Street books! So excited for this!”

Another said: “Can’t wait to see it as the first 3 Fear Street movies were really good!”

“Yessss can’t wait,” a third commented.

All three of the Fear Street films are available to watch on Netflix.

