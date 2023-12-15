Joe Rogan says there hasn’t been a good comedy movie since The Hangover

‘You can’t make movies like that anymore – too many people would come after you’

Joe Rogan has claimed there hasn’t been a good comedy movie made since The Hangover and Superbad.

Speaking to his guest on the episode, Derek from ‘More Plates, More Dates’, the pair watched a clip from cartoon comedy South Park.

They both agreed that the Comedy Central series was the “only show that has no holds barred,” with Rogan going as far to say that they show is a “national treasure.”

He said: “They’re so important because they’re one of the few people out there that’s willing to… In his day and age where you can’t even make comedy movies anymore, there’s so few comedy movies being made.

“You’re never going to see a Tropic Thunder today.”

Derek replied: “I don’t watch a lot of movies nowadays, but I can’t recall the last time I’ve seen something that was worth mentioning in comedy for a movie.”

Rogan added that “it’s been forever” before naming the Hangover and Superbad as the last great comedy movies, saying “it’s been a long f**king time.”

He continued: “You can’t make movies like that anymore, just too many people come after you

This isn’t the first time Rogan has voiced his love for the film. Back in March 2022, he told guest Tom Papa that the film was the “last really good comedy movie,” claiming that “wokeness killed” the genre.

On a similar note, Seth Rogen told People earlier this year that no one has made a good high school movie since Superbad, which was released in 2007.

