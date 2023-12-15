Search icon

Entertainment

15th Dec 2023

Joe Rogan says there hasn’t been a good comedy movie since The Hangover

Charlie Herbert

‘You can’t make movies like that anymore – too many people would come after you’

Joe Rogan has claimed there hasn’t been a good comedy movie made since The Hangover and Superbad.

Speaking to his guest on the episode, Derek from ‘More Plates, More Dates’, the pair watched a clip from cartoon comedy South Park.

They both agreed that the Comedy Central series was the “only show that has no holds barred,” with Rogan going as far to say that they show is a “national treasure.”

He said: “They’re so important because they’re one of the few people out there that’s willing to… In his day and age where you can’t even make comedy movies anymore, there’s so few comedy movies being made.

“You’re never going to see a Tropic Thunder today.”

Derek replied: “I don’t watch a lot of movies nowadays, but I can’t recall the last time I’ve seen something that was worth mentioning in comedy for a movie.”

Rogan added that “it’s been forever” before naming the Hangover and Superbad as the last great comedy movies, saying “it’s been a long f**king time.”

He continued: “You can’t make movies like that anymore, just too many people come after you

This isn’t the first time Rogan has voiced his love for the film. Back in March 2022, he told guest Tom Papa that the film was the “last really good comedy movie,” claiming that “wokeness killed” the genre.

On a similar note, Seth Rogen told People earlier this year that no one has made a good high school movie since Superbad, which was released in 2007.

Related links:

The Joe Rogan Podcast rumoured to be a radio station on GTA 6 as first trailer announced

Study finds most women find it a ‘turn off’ if partner listens to Joe Rogan podcast

Joe Rogan just made a great point about the Barbie movie

Topics:

Joe Rogan,South Park,The Hangover

RELATED ARTICLES

Study finds most women find it a ‘turn off’ if partner listens to Joe Rogan podcast

Joe Rogan

Study finds most women find it a ‘turn off’ if partner listens to Joe Rogan podcast

By Steve Hopkins

Hulk Hogan reveals ‘psycho’ Sylvester Stallone asked him to really beat him up in Rocky 3

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan reveals ‘psycho’ Sylvester Stallone asked him to really beat him up in Rocky 3

By Steve Hopkins

Joe Rogan just made a great point about the Barbie movie

barbie movie

Joe Rogan just made a great point about the Barbie movie

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

EoDM: “I want us to be the first band to play in the Bataclan when it opens” (Video)

Eagles of Death Metal

EoDM: “I want us to be the first band to play in the Bataclan when it opens” (Video)

By Tony Cuddihy

Bart dismisses Simpsons rumour that Homer and Marge are set to split

Bart Simpson

Bart dismisses Simpsons rumour that Homer and Marge are set to split

By JOE

David Platt’s rape storyline is about to take an unexpected turn

Corrie

David Platt’s rape storyline is about to take an unexpected turn

By Jade Hayden

Ed Balls and Susanna Reid dance on GMB as protester sings ‘Bye Bye Boris’

Boris Johnson

Ed Balls and Susanna Reid dance on GMB as protester sings ‘Bye Bye Boris’

By Danny Jones

Glastonbury Festival could be moving to a new location in 2017

Festival

Glastonbury Festival could be moving to a new location in 2017

By Laura Holland

Kat Dennings wants Darcy Lewis and Loki to team up in the MCU

Darcy

Kat Dennings wants Darcy Lewis and Loki to team up in the MCU

By Wil Jones

19-year-old shatters Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 57-year-old bodybuilding record

19-year-old shatters Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 57-year-old bodybuilding record

By Joseph Loftus

Joel Glazer to have final say on Erik ten Hag’s future

Erik Ten Hag

Joel Glazer to have final say on Erik ten Hag’s future

By Callum Boyle

Full footage of BBC presenter swearing at camera released

Full footage of BBC presenter swearing at camera released

By Joseph Loftus

After-school Satan club sparks outrage amongst parents

America

After-school Satan club sparks outrage amongst parents

By Charlie Herbert

Players are ‘hating every minute’ of big-money Saudi move

Football

Players are ‘hating every minute’ of big-money Saudi move

By Callum Boyle

FIFA name the three finalists for the Puskás award

Football

FIFA name the three finalists for the Puskás award

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

WATCH: Kyle Walker humiliates Harry Maguire with disgusting nutmeg

England (football)

WATCH: Kyle Walker humiliates Harry Maguire with disgusting nutmeg

By Reuben Pinder

Man United target Pedro omitted from Barcelona team for Super Cup…

Barcelona

Man United target Pedro omitted from Barcelona team for Super Cup…

By JOE

Jeremy Clarkson’s column slamming Meghan Markle has been removed online

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson’s column slamming Meghan Markle has been removed online

By Ellen Fitzpatrick

Wayne Lineker called out for ‘dodgy’ comment on Tommy and Molly-Mae’s baby news

Molly Mae hague

Wayne Lineker called out for ‘dodgy’ comment on Tommy and Molly-Mae’s baby news

By Her.ie

12-Year-Old Youtuber dies just months after hitting his 8 million subs goal

Brain Tumour

12-Year-Old Youtuber dies just months after hitting his 8 million subs goal

By Kieran Galpin

The 5 types of Manchester United fan…

feature-homepage

The 5 types of Manchester United fan…

By Matt Stanger

Load more stories