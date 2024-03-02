Model says Leonardo DiCaprio gave surprise answer to question about his ’25 and under rule’

The Playboy model had an encounter with the The Wolf of Wall Street star in a nightclub in Los Angeles.

We’re all aware of Leonardo DiCaprio’s penchant for dating women younger than him, but we’ve never heard the man himself address the rumours that he has a ’25 and under’ approach to love.

Now, model Heike Konings has revealed that she asked the star the question everyone wants to know the answer to during a run-in at a nightclub in LA.

The 22-year-old appeared on this month’s cover of the Dutch edition of Playboy magazine, and revealed in her interview that she shared a kiss with the DiCaprio during their chance meeting on a night out.

Konings said she met the 47-year-old actor at a “secret club in LA, one where you only get in by invitation.”

She added: “I saw him sitting there in his black hoodie and black cap and we made eye contact.”

Konings claimed that the actor’s manager brought her over to the star’s table, saying: “Leo wants to talk to you,” so she took the opportunity to ask DiCaprio about the alleged under-25-trend.

According to her, the Inception star had an unexpected response as he confessed that he was “guilty”.

Allegedly, Konings kissed DiCaprio, but despite what many of his loyal supporters might expect, she said it was “not the best” she’d had.

She then told the outlet that she was allegedly invited to go home with him but turned him down.

Leo has had a list of short-lived whirlwind romances in the past including German model Toni Garrn, Mad Men star Camila Morrone and is currently rumoured to be dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

A common thread in these relationships has been the fact that they have ended within months of the young beauties turning 25.

Perhaps the most believed theory regarding DiCaprio’s mid twenties cut off point is that by that stage, the young women are getting to a point where they start thinking about settling down and starting a family, which apparently is something that Leonardo doesn’t want for himself.

Regardless of whether or not Konings story is to be believed, DiCaprio shows no signs of changing his dating pattern to put the ’25 and under rule’ conspiracy theories to bed.

