Kate Nash launches OnlyFans to help fund her UK tour

The singer reckons she’ll earn more from her OnlyFans than she will gigs

Kate Nash has launched an OnlyFans to help raise money for her UK tour because “touring makes losses not profits.”

The Foundations singer started her UK and European tour this week, but has launched the ‘Butts for tour buses’ OnlyFans campaign so she can continue to “pay great wages and put on a high quality show.”

Nash says she expects to earn more from the adult subscription site than she will the concerts, saying that the “majority of musicians and artists are struggling to be able afford to actually play shows.”

In a post on Instagram, she said: “Whilst touring is the best job EVER it is currently technically what you might call a passion project for a lot of artists in 2024. A recent survey by Pirate Studios found that whilst gig ticket & festival prices are sky rocketing & we are seeing a select few in the industry become millionaires or even billionaires from touring, the majority of musicians and artists are struggling to be able afford to actually play shows.

“Costs of travel, accommodation, food, promotion & employees have also gone up in price but musicians are not seeing changes in their gig fees to help pay for all these rising costs.

“So this Christmas I’m asking that buy either a piece of my merch or my arse on my new ONLYFANS account katenyash87 to support me paying great wages & putting on a high quality show as I will not sacrifice either of things. (No need to stream my music, I’m good for the 0.003 of a penny per stream thanks) Pogue Mahone everyone!”

Speaking to BBC News, Nash said she wants people to “know the truth about what’s happening in the music business,” and explained that she was “losing money” from tours.

The 37-year-old said: “The only way I could find to make a profit on the tour – you’re either going, hopefully I sell enough T-shirts to cover the debt, or you cut people’s wages, or you fire band and crew, or you travel dangerously.

“So that leaves me in a position where I’m not profiting from tours. So is this a job, or is it a passion project?”

Nash said she sees the OnlyFans account as a “bit of a punk protest as a woman to take control of my body and sell it to be able to fund my passion project.”

Nash has said the money from her OnlyFans – on which she will share pictures of her bottom – will allow her to continue paying “great wages” and putting on “high quality” shows (instagram/katenash)

The pictures shared on the account are revealing but not explicit, with the singer saying she decided on posting pictures of her bottom because it’s the “perfect combination of comedy and sexuality.”

She said: “I actually like bums. I think they’re just quite great. I think it’s funny. I enjoy taking pictures of my bum. Always been a bit of a flasher. So I’m going to enjoy doing it, and I’m already putting it online anyway.

“I’m going to probably make more money doing that than the music over the next three months.”

Last month, fellow popstar Lily Allen said she was making more from selling pictures of her feet on OnlyFans than she does from music.

In recent months, a number of artists have had to cancel tours. Nash pointed to a survey from recording and rehearsal studio network Pirate which found gig fees for artists have not gone up in recent years despite ticket prices rising.