BBC announces Jordan North’s shock departure from Radio 1

The BBC has announced Jordan North is leaving Radio One after 10 years at the station.

The 34-year-old currently co-hosts the Radio 1 drivetime show with Vick Hope from 15:30-18:00 Monday to Thursdays.

But he will be replaced by Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing on March 4, the BBC announced on Friday.

In a statement, Radio 1 said the much-loved presenter had been a “constant source of inspiration.”

They wrote: “Radio 1 will be saying goodbye to Jordan North.

“Jordan has been behind some of the most hilarious and entertaining moments on air over the years, and has been a constant source of inspiration for younger presenters.

“Thank you for everything.”

Speaking about taking over from North, Laing said it was “an absolute dream.”

“I’ve loved every minute that I’ve been on air with Radio 1 in recent years, so to be joining Vick on Drivetime is just incredible,” he says.

“I’m beyond excited to get started and keep listeners company on their journeys home.”

Jamie Laing will join Vick Hope to co-host Going Home on Radio 1 (15:30 – 18:00, Monday to Thursday), starting on Monday 4 March.



He has previously presented on the station, most notably when he replaced Mollie King whilst she was on maternity leave.

Paying tribute to North’s contribution to Radio 1, head of the station Aled Jones said he had been “an amazing presenter and a valued colleague at Radio 1, and I’m so proud of his journey with us.”

He continued: “He has always connected with the Radio 1 audience through his shows and projects, as witnessed by the huge amount of money raised for Comic Relief during his rowing trip from London to Burnley.”

