Search icon

Entertainment

16th Feb 2024

BBC announces Jordan North’s shock departure from Radio 1

Charlie Herbert

jordan north leaves radio 1

The BBC has announced Jordan North is leaving Radio One after 10 years at the station.

The 34-year-old currently co-hosts the Radio 1 drivetime show with Vick Hope from 15:30-18:00 Monday to Thursdays.

But he will be replaced by Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing on March 4, the BBC announced on Friday.

In a statement, Radio 1 said the much-loved presenter had been a “constant source of inspiration.”

They wrote: “Radio 1 will be saying goodbye to Jordan North.

“Jordan has been behind some of the most hilarious and entertaining moments on air over the years, and has been a constant source of inspiration for younger presenters.

“Thank you for everything.”

Speaking about taking over from North, Laing said it was “an absolute dream.”

“I’ve loved every minute that I’ve been on air with Radio 1 in recent years, so to be joining Vick on Drivetime is just incredible,” he says.

“I’m beyond excited to get started and keep listeners company on their journeys home.”

He has previously presented on the station, most notably when he replaced Mollie King whilst she was on maternity leave.

Paying tribute to North’s contribution to Radio 1, head of the station Aled Jones said he had been “an amazing presenter and a valued colleague at Radio 1, and I’m so proud of his journey with us.”

He continued: “He has always connected with the Radio 1 audience through his shows and projects, as witnessed by the huge amount of money raised for Comic Relief during his rowing trip from London to Burnley.”

Related links:

New hosts of This Morning finally confirmed by ITV

Topics:

Jamie Laing,jordan north,Radio 1

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman’s story of using her mum’s adult toy gets much worse after horrific discovery

Dildo

Woman’s story of using her mum’s adult toy gets much worse after horrific discovery

By Charlie Herbert

BBC Radio 1’s Adele Roberts announces she’s beat cancer in deeply emotional statement

adele roberts

BBC Radio 1’s Adele Roberts announces she’s beat cancer in deeply emotional statement

By Charlie Herbert

This 20ft wooden erection with veiny carvings has got park visitors really excited

Art

This 20ft wooden erection with veiny carvings has got park visitors really excited

By Kieran Galpin

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 386

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 386

By Charlie Herbert

New hosts of This Morning finally confirmed by ITV

Ben Shephard

New hosts of This Morning finally confirmed by ITV

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs says the young cast drank ‘at an industrial pace’

Drinking

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs says the young cast drank ‘at an industrial pace’

By Charlie Herbert

New images released for Joker sequel featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga

Joaquin Phoenix

New images released for Joker sequel featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga

By Charlie Herbert

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

crime drama

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

By Charlie Herbert

Ginny Weasley actress was once engaged to Harry Potter co-star

Ginny Weasley actress was once engaged to Harry Potter co-star

By JOE

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has died, according to reports

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has died, according to reports

By Joseph Loftus

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 386

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 386

By Charlie Herbert

New hosts of This Morning finally confirmed by ITV

Ben Shephard

New hosts of This Morning finally confirmed by ITV

By Charlie Herbert

Customers left fuming after being asked to tip at self-checkouts

self-checkout

Customers left fuming after being asked to tip at self-checkouts

By Charlie Herbert

Mum who ‘died for 27 minutes’ reveals what she saw on the other side

Death

Mum who ‘died for 27 minutes’ reveals what she saw on the other side

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Microsoft confirms Xbox exclusives will be coming to PS5 and Switch

Nintendo Switch

Microsoft confirms Xbox exclusives will be coming to PS5 and Switch

By Charlie Herbert

Butler in the Buff makes Valentine’s Day visit to care home

Valentine's Day

Butler in the Buff makes Valentine’s Day visit to care home

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

Crystal Palace issue health update on Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace issue health update on Roy Hodgson

By Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG at end of season

Football

Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG at end of season

By Callum Boyle

Playstation Plus drops nearly £300 worth of free games for this month only

Gaming

Playstation Plus drops nearly £300 worth of free games for this month only

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories