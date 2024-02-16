New hosts of This Morning finally confirmed by ITV

This Morning has officially confirmed its new presenting duo.

Ever since Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s departures from the show in the last year, there has been much debate about how will take on the regular hosting duties.

Since Willoughby’s departure from the popular daytime show, there has been a rotation of presenters who have hosted the programme on a semi-permanent basis, such as Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson, Rylan Clark, Rochelle Humes, Alison Hammond and, most recently, Sian Welby.

In a post on Friday morning, it was revealed that Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd would be joining the This Morning family.

The post read: “It’s official! Say hello to our new This Morning presenters! Welcome to the family. We can’t wait to see you soon!”

The news seemed to divide fans on social media though.

Some were happy about the additions of Shepherd and Deeley, with one person writing: “Yes Ben Shepherd! One of the nicest men in TV.”

Another said: “Welcome Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd.”

But not everyone was impressed, with many suggesting who they would have preferred.

One wrote: “You had a good thing going with the presenters now. Dermot Alison Josie and Craig. Ben and Cat will take a while to settle in should’ve introduced them as Friday presenters first.”

A second said: “I was hoping it would be Rylan, he’s been great.”

“This is bad, ALISON HAMMOND AND DERMOT O’LEARY should be the new hosts,” another commented.

Someone else sympathised with Josie Long and Craig Doyle, who have stepped in as This Morning presenters regularly, saying they “deserved it so much more.”

