Jordan North revealed as new host of Capital Breakfast show

North said it’s a ‘dream come true’

Jordan North has been confirmed as the new host of the Capital Breakfast show, taking over from Roman Kemp.

Last week, Radio 1 announced North would be leaving the station after more than 10 years. This was followed by Roman Kemp revealing he was departing Capital FM, having joined the station in 2014.

And on Wednesday morning, North was introduced by Kemp as his successor live on air.

Kemp said: “You are going to absolutely love this Jordan. I have so much faith in you mate. It’s hard leaving, it feels like your child, but you want it to go into good hands and I know with you it’s going to be just that. Everyone, send as much love as possible to Jordan.”

Speaking about joining Capital, North said: “I am beyond excited to be joining Global and to wake up the nation every morning on Capital – I can’t wait to start working with the amazing team here and get stuck in, to create the most fun and entertaining breakfast show.

“Getting to host Capital Breakfast has always been a dream of mine and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that I simply couldn’t turn down.”

The 34-year-old will join co-hosts Sian Welby and Chris Stark on the flagship show.

Former Radio 1 host Stark said he was “buzzing” to be reunited with his former colleague, adding: “Together with Sian, the three of us are so excited to bring you the new Capital Breakfast Show. It’s going to be a LOT of fun!”

Welby said: “I can’t wait for Jordan to join Chris and I in the mornings! The Capital Breakfast show has always been about genuine friendship and honest conversation and that’s why I know the Capital audience are going to love Jordan in the same way they do Roman.

“He’s a normal down to earth, humble lad, who’s already part of our friendship group, so expect the same level of mickey taking and silliness.

“I want the listeners to welcome him with open arms, and treat him like they do us! Jordan has some of the most ridiculous true stories that I can’t wait for people to hear. It’s going to be a lot of fun! Strap yourselves in, it’s gonna be another wild ride!”

Jordan North will start as the brand new host of Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris and Sian in April 2024.