I’m A Celeb fans stunned after hearing Sam Thompson’s actual name

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here viewers have been left stunned after finding out what Sam Thompson’s real name is.

On Sunday evening, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson was crowned the new king of the jungle, pipping former boxer – and new best mate – Tony Bellew to the crown.

The pair were the final two, with Farage having earlier been announced as this year’s third placed finisher following the public vote.

But it was Sam’s infectious personality, unbounded enthusiasm and bromance with Tony that clearly won the public over.

The reality TV star won 43.45 per cent of the vote to find out who finished third, before then getting 56.64 per cent of votes in the final shootout between him and Tony.

And whilst fans probably feel like they know Sam pretty well following his three week stint in the jungle, many were left stunned when they found out what his full name is.

In a post about the viewing figures from Sunday’s final, TV journalist Liam Hamilton wrote: “Sam Thompson – aka ‘Samuel Robert De Courcy Thompson’, yes really! – crowned king of the jungle in front of 7.5m viewers, average audience of 6.5m for I’m A Celebrity

Finals night on ITV with climax of #MammaMiaIHaveADream watched by 1.6m (right result great British public) & Sam Thompson – aka ‘Samuel Robert De Courcy Thompson’, yes really! – crowned king of the jungle in front of 7.5m viewers, average audience of 6.5m for #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/uCqyJcn0Ww — Liam Hamilton (@LiamHamilton16) December 11, 2023

We probably shouldn’t be surprised that someone who found fame on Made in Chelsea has a fancy middle name though.

Sharing their surprise at the name, one person wrote: “Samuel Robert De Courcy Thompson has the right sort of name to make something of himself!”

Another said: “Sam Thompson from Made in Chelsea, a show about posh people, has a posh name? shocker.”

Meanwhile a third person decided it was something to criticise Sam for, writing: “Gotta love that people think Nigel Farage is a posh privileged git, but Samuel Robert De Courcy Thompson is some ordinary geezer.”

Speaking from the winner’s throne after his win, Sam said he was “really overwhelmed” to be crowned king of the jungle.

He told Ant and Dec: “I didn’t think I was even going to be invited onto this show, let alone be sat here.”

He continued: “I never knew I could be as happy as I am right now, it’s been magical. It’s like a dream I don’t want you to wake me up from. I got asked for my down moments in there and I don’t know, even the moments I felt low I was like ‘I am feeling low in the jungle’.

“There were so many amazing people I never thought I would get to spend time with.”

