11th Dec 2023

I’m A Celeb loses millions of viewers after boycott of series

Charlie Herbert

The voting figures from the final have also been released

The 2023 final of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ shed more than three million viewers compared to last year.

On Sunday evening, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson was crowned the new king of the jungle, pipping former boxer – and new best mate – Tony Bellew to the crown.

The pair were the final two, with Farage having earlier been announced as this year’s third placed finisher following the public vote.

The viewing figures for the final have since been released, which reveal that an average audience of 6.6 million tuned in for the grand final, with a peak of 7.5 million.

This is well down on last year’s figures, which saw an average audience of 10.1 million (and a peak audience of 11.5m) tune in to watch Jill Scott win the 2022 series.

This year’s average audience figures for the final have yet to include those who watched the show after it was broadcast or watched on other platforms.

The decline in viewing figures compared to last year has been a trend of this year’s series and comes after people had said they would boycott the show due to Farage’s controversial inclusion.

An ITV spokesperson said: “I’m A Celebrity is the biggest entertainment show on any channel this year having launched with 10.9 million.

“The series is currently averaging a consolidated 9 million viewers and last night’s finale drew a peak overnight audience of 7.6 million (average 6.6 million).”

The broadcaster has also released the voting figures, which show that Farage wasn’t far off making it into the final two instead of Tony.

In the first round of voting to decide who finished third, the former UKIP leader picked up 25.78 per cent of the vote, with Tony getting 30.87 per cent and Sam well clear with 43.35 per cent.

The voting figures to decide the king of the jungle were closer, with Tony receiving 43.36 per cent, but Sam’s victory was never in doubt as he got 56.64 per cent.

