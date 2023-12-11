Search icon

11th Dec 2023

I’m A Celeb viewers call for Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew to get their own show

Charlie Herbert

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! viewers have been calling for Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew to be given their own TV show after the series concluded for another year.

On Sunday evening, Made in Chelsea star Sam was crowned the new king of the jungle, pipping former boxer Tony to the crown.

The pair were the final two, with Nigel Farage having earlier been announced as this year’s third placed finisher following the public vote.

And it was the perfect duo to finish. Since Bellew entered the jungle, him and Sam have developed one of the show’s all-time great friendships.

Now that their jungle time is over, people have been calling for the pair to be handed their own spinoff show together.

One person wrote: “We need a Sam and Tony style road trip show.”

A second said: “So when are we getting Sam & Tony’s own show ? Since Gordon, Gino & Fred is finished, Tony & Sam doing the same kinda thing would be fantastic.”

Another shared: “This Sam and Tony TV bromance cannot end on this show. I want Celebrity Gogglebox or whatever they can do.”

Someone else suggested that a podcast could the way forward for the unlikely pairing.

Speaking before confirmation of Sam’s win, Tony said he predicted the reality TV star would win the show.

Pointing to Sam in the studio he said: “I’m not going to lie, I predicted the King was here. This is your King of the Jungle, he’s here.”

When asked by Ant and Dec about his experience and his friendship with his co-star, Tony added: “It wasn’t easy, it was very difficult. I definitely think I was put here to be around Sam. Marvin was part of it as well, I can’t believe he’s not sat here. It’s the first time I’ve sat with strangers and thought you are just sound people.”

