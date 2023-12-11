Fans work out what Nigel Farage was told by I’m A Celeb producer after coming third

Fans think they’ve worked out what Nigel Farage was told by a producer after he finished third on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’

The former UKIP leader was the first celeb to be eliminated in Sunday’s final, which culminated in Sam Thompson pipping Tony Bellew to the king of the jungle crown.

But some viewers noticed that after Ant and Dec announced to the trio that Nigel had finished third, a producer entered camp and spoke to him.

Some took to social media to ask what was going on. One person wrote: “Oh dear the producer talking to Nigel I wonder what was said.”

Another said they had the “sound on full blast” to try and hear what the producer said to Nigel.

me with the sound on full blast trying to understand what the producer said to nigel#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/CtGIcE8iBX — gersh (@heytherewxirdos) December 10, 2023

Not everyone across the nation shouting OOH when we saw the producer with Nigel then 😂😭 #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb — George Icke (@georgeickeradio) December 10, 2023

There were some who reckoned they’d deciphered what Nigel was told by the producer though.

They claimed that the politician was being told to stay in the camp.

One person wrote: “Ironic that the woman producer whispered to Nigel ‘you must remain’.”

Another commented: “She was telling them to wait while they do an outro to a break, can tell it’s live.”

Yep she was telling them to wait while they do an outro to a break, can tell it’s live — Anthony Bonney (@AntBShipSpotter) December 10, 2023

After his third placed finish, the 59-year-old told Ant and Dec in the studio: “I’m absolutely thrilled, not everyone likes the stuff I’ve campaigned for and stood for over the years but we are all entitled to an opinion and I’m a human being like anyone else.

“I hope this programme has shown I’m as human as anyone else.”

Asked why he decided to sign up for the show (presumably aside from the huge pay packet), Farage said: “I had time to do it and I’m 60 next birthday and going to reach an age where you can’t do it.

“This is very physical, bringing buckets of water, doing the challenges, so now was the right time to do it and I’m very pleased I did. I did my best to show no fear at all in the challenges.”

Speaking about his experience in the jungle with his campmates, he added: “It was interesting. Obviously there were people there that have very different views on Brexit and other subjects, and I never raised one political debate in there – not one in the whole time I was there.

“Others did with me, but I think I managed to persuade them that we should respect the right of the other person to have a different point of view.

“And I had no screaming arguments… But we had proper debates. And I think in the end, I hope, the other candidates respected my point of view.”

Related links:

Viewers spot major plot hole in Netflix’s Leave the World Behind

Netflix viewers urged to use 9875 code hack to make life a lot easier

Jada Pinkett Smith says Will Smith Oscars slap saved their marriage