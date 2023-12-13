Search icon

13th Dec 2023

Heartbreaking tribute paid to Andre Braugher from on-screen Brooklyn Nine-Nine husband Marc Evan Jackson

Charlie Herbert

Tributes have poured in for Andre Braugher

Marc Evan Jackson, who played Andre Braugher’s on-screen husband in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has paid tribute to the actor following his death.

On Wednesday morning, Braugher’s agents confirmed his passing at the age of 61 following a short illness.

Instantly recognisable for his deep baritone voice, Braugher rose to stardom after his appearance on Homicide: Life on the Street between the years of 1992 to 1998.

But for younger generations, he will be best remembered as Captain Raymond Holt in the hit comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the deadpan police captain who forms an unlikely bond with star Andy Samberg’s character.

Jackson played Captain Holt’s partner Kevin in the show, and has since taken to social media to share a moving tribute to his on-screen husband.

Jackson shared a picture of him and Braugher hugging, with the caption: “O Captain. My Captain.”

Fellow Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews has also paid tribute to his on-screen police captain, saying he was “honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent.”

The official Brooklyn Nine-Nine account simply posted: “Always our captain. We love you Andre.”

Fox were the original broadcasters of the hit police comedy, and the network has said they are “devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague.”

A statement read: “He will most certainly be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles across both film and television, but he will be remembered mostly for his big heart, kindness and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family and fans everywhere.

“Andre was the heart and soul of the Nine-Nine and will forever be our Captain.”

Fox cancelled the show in 2018 but it was then picked up by NBC, who have shared their own statement.

Braugher won two Critics Choice Awards for best supporting actor in a comedy series and received four Emmy nominations for his performance as Holt.

He is survived by his wife, actress Ami Brabson, who he met on the set of Homicide, and his three sons.

