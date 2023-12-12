Search icon

Entertainment

12th Dec 2023

One of 2023’s best movies is now available to stream at home

Stephen Porzio

May December is now available to stream at home

Holding a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score, the movie received four Golden Globe nominations this week

Widely considered as being one of 2023’s best movies, May December is now streaming in the UK and Ireland via Sky and NOW.

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes (Carol, Dark Waters, Far From Heaven), the movie stars Oscar-winners Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, opposite Charles Melton (Poker Face, Riverdale), and is loosely inspired by true events.

The plot synopsis for the film reads: “20 years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, Gracie Atherton-Yu (Moore) and her 23 years younger husband Joe (Melton) brace themselves for their twins to graduate from high school.

“When Hollywood actress Elizabeth Berry (Portman) comes to spend time with the family to better understand Gracie, who she will be playing in a film, family dynamics unravel under the pressure of the outside gaze.”

Since premiering at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, May December has received rave reviews for its performances (particularly Melton’s), its blend of comedy and drama and its thoughtful handling of a difficult story.

Currently holding a 92 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score, the movie this week received four Golden Globe nominations – including in the Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture category.

It is also being tipped to receive some Oscar nominations next month.

You can read a sample of the glowing reviews for May December right here:

Breakfast All Day: “It gets just so juicy and wrong and thrilling in darkly funny ways.”

Chicago Reader: “An electrifying slow-burn film about fame, trauma, and sensationalised scandals.”

Detroit News: “It’s Haynes’ most accessible work of his career, and it’s one of the year’s best movies. It’s a knockout in May, December, or anytime in between.”

Observer: “It’s uncomfortable, it’s off putting, it’s entirely illicit—and that’s why it works so well.”

The Ringer: “Film’s heart and soul belong to Charles Melton as Moore’s husband, some 30 years her junior and forever trapped in the shadow of scandal…”

Rolling Stone: “Moore and Portman inject the movie with wattage, dramatic heft, and a push-pull dynamic associated with immovable objects and irresistible forces. Melton gives May December its slow-burn tragedy. It’s why the film wounds the way it does.”

May December is now available to stream in the UK and Ireland through Sky Cinema and with a NOW Cinema Membership.

