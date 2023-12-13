Search icon

Terry Crews pays tribute to Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Andre Braugher

Charlie Herbert

Terry Crews pays tribute to andre braugher

‘You showed me what a life well lived looks like’

Terry Crews has paid tribute to Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher following the sudden news of his death.

On Wednesday morning, Braugher’s agents confirmed his passing at the age of 61 following a short illness.

Instantly recognisable for his deep baritone voice, Braugher rose to stardom after his appearance on Homicide: Life on the Street between the years of 1992 to 1998.

But for younger generations, he will be best remembered as Captain Raymond Holt in the hit comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the deadpan police captain who forms an unlikely bond with star Andy Samberg’s character.

Crews played Lieutenant Terry Jeffords in the much-loved series, and has taken to social media to pay a moving tribute to his on-screen captain.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent.

“This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you.

“Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.

“Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man.”

Braugher won two Critics Choice Awards for best supporting actor in a comedy series and received four Emmy nominations for his performance as Holt.

He is survived by his wife, actress Ami Brabson, who he met on the set of Homicide, and his three sons.

