Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher dies aged 61

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher has passed away at the age of 61.

According to Deadline, the actor, best known as Captain Raymond Holt on the iconic TV show suffered from a ‘brief illness’ before his death.

Fans have taken to social media to express their sadness at his passing, commenting on his incredible career.

Instantly recognisable for his deep baritone voice, Braugher rose to stardom after his appearance on Homicide: Life on the Street between the years of 1992 to 1998.

He won an Emmy for his performance as Detective Frank Pembleton in 1998.

But among the younger generations, he will be best remembered as Captain Raymond Holt in the hit comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the deadpan police captain who forms an unlikely bond with star Andy Samberg’s character.

He won two Critics Choice Awards for best supporting actor in a comedy series and received four Emmy nominations for his performance as Holt.

RIP.