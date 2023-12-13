Search icon

Entertainment

13th Dec 2023

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher dies aged 61

George McKay

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher has passed away at the age of 61.

According to Deadline, the actor, best known as Captain Raymond Holt on the iconic TV show suffered from a ‘brief illness’ before his death.

Fans have taken to social media to express their sadness at his passing, commenting on his incredible career.

Instantly recognisable for his deep baritone voice, Braugher rose to stardom after his appearance on Homicide: Life on the Street between the years of 1992 to 1998.

He won an Emmy for his performance as Detective Frank Pembleton in 1998.

But among the younger generations, he will be best remembered as Captain Raymond Holt in the hit comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the deadpan police captain who forms an unlikely bond with star Andy Samberg’s character.

He won two Critics Choice Awards for best supporting actor in a comedy series and received four Emmy nominations for his performance as Holt.

RIP.

Topics:

andre braugher,Brooklyn Nine Nine

RELATED ARTICLES

Captain Holt’s best moments have gone viral following Andre Braugher’s death

andre braugher

Captain Holt’s best moments have gone viral following Andre Braugher’s death

By Charlie Herbert

Heartbreaking tribute paid to Andre Braugher from on-screen Brooklyn Nine-Nine husband Marc Evan Jackson

andre braugher

Heartbreaking tribute paid to Andre Braugher from on-screen Brooklyn Nine-Nine husband Marc Evan Jackson

By Charlie Herbert

Terry Crews pays tribute to Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Andre Braugher

andre braugher

Terry Crews pays tribute to Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Andre Braugher

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Ben Stiller refuses to apologise for Tropic Thunder and says he’s ‘proud’ of the film

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller refuses to apologise for Tropic Thunder and says he’s ‘proud’ of the film

By Jack Peat

This is one of the last DVD rental stores in the country

Business

This is one of the last DVD rental stores in the country

By Wayne Farry

Phil Spencer’s brother jumped into river to cut parents free of seatbelts using penknife

car accident

Phil Spencer’s brother jumped into river to cut parents free of seatbelts using penknife

By Steve Hopkins

Brad Pitt reveals his Snatch performance was based on a Father Ted character

Entertainment

Brad Pitt reveals his Snatch performance was based on a Father Ted character

By Tom Todhunter

Video: True Detective has two incredible new trailers

America

Video: True Detective has two incredible new trailers

By JOE

The actor ‘in talks’ to play the Genie in Aladdin will be a popular choice with fans

Aladdin

The actor ‘in talks’ to play the Genie in Aladdin will be a popular choice with fans

By Laura Holland

Tom Cruise has a new girlfriend – and she might be even richer than he is

Tom Cruise has a new girlfriend – and she might be even richer than he is

By Nina McLaughlin

Cristiano Ronaldo investing £30m in new football game to rival EA FC

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo investing £30m in new football game to rival EA FC

By Callum Boyle

The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci reveals she has been diagnosed with lung cancer

The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci reveals she has been diagnosed with lung cancer

By Nina McLaughlin

Royal Mail issue warning to Brits yet to buy Christmas presents

Christmas

Royal Mail issue warning to Brits yet to buy Christmas presents

By Callum Boyle

Barcelona’s players have been ‘banned from showering’

Barcelona

Barcelona’s players have been ‘banned from showering’

By Callum Boyle

Dolphin with thumbs discovered in scientific first

Animals

Dolphin with thumbs discovered in scientific first

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The new X-Files trailer has landed (Video)

Television

The new X-Files trailer has landed (Video)

By JOE

Jurgen Klopp rejected a special gift from his biggest fan ahead of Borussia Dortmund match

Borussia Dortmund

Jurgen Klopp rejected a special gift from his biggest fan ahead of Borussia Dortmund match

By Simon Lloyd

Former Man United and Everton midfielder Darron Gibson reportedly involved in car crash

Darron Gibson

Former Man United and Everton midfielder Darron Gibson reportedly involved in car crash

By Matthew Gault

Final question of post-fight press conference draws candid Conor McGregor response

Boxing

Final question of post-fight press conference draws candid Conor McGregor response

By Patrick McCarry

EA Sports FC 24 sales take huge dip compared to FIFA 23

EA Sports FC

EA Sports FC 24 sales take huge dip compared to FIFA 23

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool agree deal to sell Dominic Solanke for £19m

AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool agree deal to sell Dominic Solanke for £19m

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories