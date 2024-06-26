Search icon

Entertainment

26th Jun 2024

Heart-stopping Jodie Comer disaster thriller movie has rocketed up Netflix chart

Charlie Herbert

the end we start from

The apocalyptic thriller has an 88 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Viewers are raving about a disaster thriller movie starring Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch which recently dropped on Netflix.

The End We Start From, was added to the streaming platform last Wednesday, and has been rocketing up the charts ever since.

Released in UK cinemas only last January, the movie is based on the novel of the same name by Megan Hunter and depicts an environmental crisis which leads to London being submerged by flood waters.

In the midst of this, a new mother (Jodie Comer – Killing Eve, The Bikeriders) embarks on a dangerous journey to find a safe refuge, all the while trying to protect her baby from the surrounding chaos.

Brought to the screen by writer Alice Birch (Normal People) and director Mahalia Belo (the underrated TV series Requiem), The End We Start From also features amongst its cast Benedict Cumberbatch (Eric), Gina McKee (Line of Duty), Joel Fry (Yesterday), Katherine Waterston (Inherent Vice), Mark Strong (Kick-Ass) and Nina Sosanya (Baby Reindeer).

The film has been praised for its realistic and ground-level depiction of environmental collapse, as well as for Comer’s powerful lead turn.

You can watch the trailer below.

Holding an 88 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, here is a sample of the glowing write-ups the movie earned from critics:

Financial Times: “The result is the kind of film the UK rarely makes anymore: a clever, propulsive picture with enough mainstream oomph for multiplexes.”

RogerEbert.com: “The End We Start From is an anxiety-inducing experience, not due to loud explosions or effects-driven set pieces, but due to things that feel real and grounded in truthful observations.”

The Times: “The movie’s other strength, besides Comer, is the realism it finds in environmental catastrophe.”

Variety: “Comer’s riveting performance, physically tense with desperation, makes us believe, at least while watching, that we’d do whatever she’s doing.”

And it seems like its caught the attention of viewers as well. In its first week on Netflix, The End We Start From was the third most watched film in the UK.

Praising the film on social media, one person wrote: “Highly recommend The End We Start From now that it’s on Netflix. Fantastic performance from Comer. That movie really blew me away.”

Another said: “Jodie Comer is phenomenal in absolutely everything.”

A third wrote: “Despite the overwhelming tragedy, The End We Start From is such a delicate, optimistic film, quietly driven by Jodie Comer’s remarkable radiance. Loving performances too from Joel Fry & Katherine Waterston. Also, comes in way under 2 hours, which is poetry rather than a novel.”

The End We Start From is streaming on Netflix in the UK and Ireland right now.

