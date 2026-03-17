One of the best-selling PS5 games of 2025 gets huge 42% discount

'Jaw-droppingly incredible'

One of the best-selling PS5 games of 2025 has been given a huge limited time discount.

Gamers can bag popular multiplayer game Split Fiction at a 42% discount on Amazon.

This takes the price of the PS5 edition of the game from £44.99 to £26, while the Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X versions have also been discounted.

Split Fiction is a cooperative multiplayer-only game, which follows authors Mio Hudson and Zoe Foster who become imprisoned in the world of their stories when they are connected to a machine designed to steal creative ideas.

It was originally released in March 2025 for PS5, Windows and Xbox Series X/S, and in May 2025 for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The game sold more than 2 million copies during its first week on sale, and went on to become one of the top 20 best-selling games in the US.

It allows users to experience gameplay where you’ll have to coordinate your actions and timing as well as work together to overcome challenges as the characters.

The game has been given an average rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon from more than 900 customers.

One customer described it as an "astonishingly compelling game for two" in their five star review.

"The level of imagination used to stitch this together and, especially towards the end of the game, blend these worlds is jaw-droppingly incredible," they added.

Another wrote: "Super creative and imaginative game. Really is a whistle stop tour of all the styles of games in time gone by but packaged in quality gameplay.

"Amazing to be able to play a couch co-op when everything is usually online."

While a third said: "I cannot rate this game highly enough. This game has a huge amount of heart and is a ton of fun.

"This is the first game I've played a long time that actually had me smiling and laughing as I played it. If you like co-op games and you've got someone who can commit to playing it through with you, this is a must play."