Search icon

Entertainment

06th Sep 2023

GTA 6 ‘disgusting’ rumoured price tag splits fans, with many refusing to pay so much

Charlie Herbert

GTA 6 price

‘For that price, the game better be able to let me do whatever I want’

GTA 6 is probably the most highly-anticipated video game of all time, and it seems like every week now there’s a new rumour about what it may include or when it could be released.

And big things are expected given that it is apparently going to be the most expensive video game ever made.

But it’s rumoured that the expensive production will quite literally have a price.

According to rumours online, GTA VI could have a eye-watering $150 (£120) price tag slapped on it, Dexerto reports.

For comparison, GTA V cost $59.99 for the standard edition and $79.99 for the special edition when it was released in 2013.

GTA fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the rumoured price, with some saying that there’s no way they’d spend that much on a game – even one as eagerly anticipated as GTA VI.

One unhappy user wrote: “Me trying to comprehend why a f**king video game would cost 150 bucks.”

Another said: “Yeah well rumor it to cost $70 or we ain’t buying.”

“Whoa that’s really expensive for a game,” someone else added.

A fourth wrote: “For all this wait and it’s price, the game better be able to let me do whatever I want.”

But some made it clear they wouldn’t be bothered by the price, and would even be willing to pay more.

“I’m still buying that mf. Been waiting too damn long not to buy it. Plus that $150 will be for another 10 years of playing. So imo it’s worth it,” said one person.

Someone else agreed, saying: “10+ years of replayability and constant free content updates. That’s more than worth it.”

“I’d pay double to be honest,” a third added.

It needs to be reiterated though, that these are just rumours. While the rumoured price tag has caused debate, there is no confirmation from any official source about how much GTA 6 will cost.

Given it’s been a decade since the last installment in the franchise, fans are desperate for any hint or idea of what the game may look like, but any solid, concrete information about the game is pretty thin on the ground.

The closest we’ve got to any hint of a release period is an official release date being a report stating that the game is unlikely to arrive before mid-2024.

And Rockstar themselves seem to have also hinted that 2024 could be the year when we finally get another Grand Theft Auto game

Related links:

Red Dead Redemption 3 confirmed by Rockstar parent company

Grand Theft Auto fans stunned by leaks of ‘dynamic weather system’ in GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto fans concerned ‘woke culture’ will ruin GTA 6

Newly released game is already third best reviewed game of all time

Actor who played Trevor on GTA 5 recorded lines in his underwear and couldn’t stop farting on set

Topics:

Gaming,Grand Theft Auto,GTA 6

RELATED ARTICLES

Gamers mocked for boycotting game which lets users choose gender pronouns

Gaming

Gamers mocked for boycotting game which lets users choose gender pronouns

By Charlie Herbert

Could you play Football Manager non-stop for two days?

Football Manager

Could you play Football Manager non-stop for two days?

By Charlie Herbert

Insomnia the Gaming Festival returns to NEC Birmingham

Gaming

Insomnia the Gaming Festival returns to NEC Birmingham

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Early reactions call Top Gun: Maverick the ‘perfect sequel’ and ‘best film of the year’

Jon Hamm

Early reactions call Top Gun: Maverick the ‘perfect sequel’ and ‘best film of the year’

By Simon Bland

QUIZ: Can you match the artist to their album artwork?

QUIZ: Can you match the artist to their album artwork?

By JOE

PSA: Training Day is now on Netflix

Denzel Washington

PSA: Training Day is now on Netflix

By Wil Jones

The jaw dropping scene that lifted Game of Thrones onto a whole new level is on TV later

Game of Thrones

The jaw dropping scene that lifted Game of Thrones onto a whole new level is on TV later

By Paul Moore

WATCH: The trailer for the final season of Peaky Blinders is here

BBC

WATCH: The trailer for the final season of Peaky Blinders is here

By Hugh Carr

Game of Thrones but with Furbies instead of dragons

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones but with Furbies instead of dragons

By Ciara Knight

Jack Whitehall welcomes first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner

Baby

Jack Whitehall welcomes first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner

By Ellen Fitzpatrick

Man United release statement on Antony

Antony

Man United release statement on Antony

By Callum Boyle

The Joe Rogan Podcast rumoured to be a radio station on GTA 6

The Joe Rogan Podcast rumoured to be a radio station on GTA 6

By Joseph Loftus

Phil Jones spotted back at Man United

Football

Phil Jones spotted back at Man United

By Callum Boyle

Sir Alex Ferguson named best Premier League manager of all time

Football

Sir Alex Ferguson named best Premier League manager of all time

By Callum Boyle

Horrific footage shows mess left on flight after passenger’s diarrhoea caused plane to turn back

Horrific footage shows mess left on flight after passenger’s diarrhoea caused plane to turn back

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Southampton have reportedly rejected Liverpool’s opening bid for Shane Long

Liverpool

Southampton have reportedly rejected Liverpool’s opening bid for Shane Long

By JOE

VIDEO: No one can quite believe what happened at the end of Come Dine With Me

Come Dine With Me

VIDEO: No one can quite believe what happened at the end of Come Dine With Me

By Nooruddean Choudry

Gary Lineker’s recent Twitter timeline will make you an even bigger fan of his

Football

Gary Lineker’s recent Twitter timeline will make you an even bigger fan of his

By Paul Moore

Plane forced to turn back after passenger’s diarrhoea sparks biohazard

Plane forced to turn back after passenger’s diarrhoea sparks biohazard

By Joseph Loftus

Dragons’ Den star Hilary Devey dies at Moroccan home, age 65

Business

Dragons’ Den star Hilary Devey dies at Moroccan home, age 65

By Kieran Galpin

Blame Mourinho’s tactics, but don’t overlook the spineless, lethargic showing of some of his players

Jose Mourinho

Blame Mourinho’s tactics, but don’t overlook the spineless, lethargic showing of some of his players

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories