Search icon

Entertainment

21st Jan 2024

Saltburn designer finally admits what Barry Keoghan was actually slurping in bathtub scene

Joseph Loftus

We finally have the truth

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Saltburn has been the talk of the western world over the last few weeks.

Many have been lauding it as an instant classic of cinema, others have been repulsed, and a few more have vowed never to watch the filthy film ever again.

Labelled the most disturbing film of 2023, the psychological black-comedy centres on Oxford University student, Oliver Quick, who is invited to his super-rich classmate’s estate to spend the summer.

In one particularly outlandish scene, Oliver drinks some of his classmate’s semen after he masturbates in a bathtub.

The scene caused a stir online and there’s even been a wealth of new cocktails inspired by the filthy scene.

Now, Saltburn production designer Suzie Davies, has shared what Keoghan actually drank in the scene, in an interview with Business Insider.

Speaking about the bathtub they had to make for the six foot five Elordi, she explained: “In fact, we made a couple of bathtubs. With one, we chopped a hole in the side for the close-up shot of Barry slurping up the water.”

But then she finally answered what the “concoction” was made out of, saying that they used yoghurt, milk, and water to create the correct consistency.

She said of Keoghan: “He did it four times and really went for it. Every one he did was a different kind of slurp.”

Star.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Woolworths may return to UK high streets, says boss who revived chain in Europe

Woolworths may return to UK high streets, says boss who revived chain in Europe

By Joseph Loftus

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with skin cancer

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with skin cancer

By Joseph Loftus

Pub cleverly renamed ‘The Gym’ to allow punters avoid Dry January

Pub cleverly renamed ‘The Gym’ to allow punters avoid Dry January

By Simon Kelly

MORE FROM JOE

Cardi B brutally responds to Carole Baskin’s criticism of ‘WAP’ video

Cardi B

Cardi B brutally responds to Carole Baskin’s criticism of ‘WAP’ video

By Wil Jones

Taylor Swift’s latest music video is going to drive the NHS into the ground, and here’s the proof

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s latest music video is going to drive the NHS into the ground, and here’s the proof

By Ciara Knight

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 135

Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 135

By Rich Cooper

“I still haven’t experienced the scale of Star Wars” – John Boyega talks to JOE

feature-homepage

“I still haven’t experienced the scale of Star Wars” – John Boyega talks to JOE

By Tom Victor

Jon Stewart warns “bulls**t is everywhere” on his final Daily Show monologue (Video)

Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart warns “bulls**t is everywhere” on his final Daily Show monologue (Video)

By JOE

Simon Pegg brands Star Wars audience the most ‘toxic’ fan base he’s come across

fan reaction

Simon Pegg brands Star Wars audience the most ‘toxic’ fan base he’s come across

By Danny Jones

Walkers crisps confirm they’ve axed one flavour for good

Walkers crisps confirm they’ve axed one flavour for good

By Joseph Loftus

Bradley Walsh mortified after The Chase’s Fanny Chmelar surprises him in bed

Bradley Walsh mortified after The Chase’s Fanny Chmelar surprises him in bed

By Joseph Loftus

Dog walkers and pet killed after being hit by BMW

Dog walkers and pet killed after being hit by BMW

By Joseph Loftus

Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison breaks silence with heartbreaking tribute after son Adam’s death

Adam Harrison

Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison breaks silence with heartbreaking tribute after son Adam’s death

By Joseph Loftus

Electric cars’ value goes down by half after three years on the road

electric cars

Electric cars’ value goes down by half after three years on the road

By Callum Boyle

Luke Littler reveals what Nathan Aspinall told him after his stunning nine-darter

Darts

Luke Littler reveals what Nathan Aspinall told him after his stunning nine-darter

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Jon Jones launches Twitter tirade against UFC light heavyweight division

Jon jones

Jon Jones launches Twitter tirade against UFC light heavyweight division

By Darragh Murphy

Smoking an Elf bar is equivalent to a scary amount of cigarettes, explains doctor

Elf bar

Smoking an Elf bar is equivalent to a scary amount of cigarettes, explains doctor

By Kieran Galpin

Salt Bae customer claims staff member refused £10 tip

News

Salt Bae customer claims staff member refused £10 tip

By Charlie Herbert

The BBC are promising ‘pure drama’ with new Luther and Sherlock series (Video)

BBC

The BBC are promising ‘pure drama’ with new Luther and Sherlock series (Video)

By JOE

JOE’s Premier League end of season pundits table

Alan Shearer

JOE’s Premier League end of season pundits table

By Robert Redmond

This very dangerous tackle earned Dele Alli his first ever career red card

Dele Alli

This very dangerous tackle earned Dele Alli his first ever career red card

By Tom Victor

Load more stories