Saltburn designer finally admits what Barry Keoghan was actually slurping in bathtub scene

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Saltburn has been the talk of the western world over the last few weeks.

Many have been lauding it as an instant classic of cinema, others have been repulsed, and a few more have vowed never to watch the filthy film ever again.

Labelled the most disturbing film of 2023, the psychological black-comedy centres on Oxford University student, Oliver Quick, who is invited to his super-rich classmate’s estate to spend the summer.

In one particularly outlandish scene, Oliver drinks some of his classmate’s semen after he masturbates in a bathtub.

The scene caused a stir online and there’s even been a wealth of new cocktails inspired by the filthy scene.

Now, Saltburn production designer Suzie Davies, has shared what Keoghan actually drank in the scene, in an interview with Business Insider.

Speaking about the bathtub they had to make for the six foot five Elordi, she explained: “In fact, we made a couple of bathtubs. With one, we chopped a hole in the side for the close-up shot of Barry slurping up the water.”

But then she finally answered what the “concoction” was made out of, saying that they used yoghurt, milk, and water to create the correct consistency.

She said of Keoghan: “He did it four times and really went for it. Every one he did was a different kind of slurp.”

