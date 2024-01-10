Barry Keoghan reveals how to pronounce his surname

A valuable life lesson

Barry Keoghan is the talk of the acting world and will be for years to come.

His performances in film such as the Banshees of Inisherin and most recently Saltburn have taken him to new heights.

The role in the former was so good he was in fact nominated for an Oscar and picked up a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film.

With that, it’s probably a good idea for many of you to learn how to pronounce his name.

Back in 2022 at Dublin Comic Con, Koeghan was asked how to correctly say his last name.

“Keo-Gan. You pronounce the G. Or at least I do,” he explained.

Koeghan then confessed that he may have actually got that part wrong however that may have played a helping hand in his career.

“Maybe I’ve just been pronouncing it wrong all these years but yeah, the ‘g’ sound is in there,” Keoghan joked.

“But I find that if you have a difficult to pronounce name, you’re more likely to go far especially in the US.

“Like Saoirse Ronan and all the talk of how to pronounce her name; so maybe it’s a benefit having a peculiar name.”

But just because that’s how you pronounce Barry’s last name, doesn’t mean it is the same for everyone with the same surname.

A thread on Ireland’s group on Reddit discussed the topic with various pronunciations such as “Kyown”, ‘Kyo-hin” and “Kyo-han” all shared.

