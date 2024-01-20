Doctor Who star dropped from show

They were only part of the cast for one series

Millie Gibson has reportledy been dropped by Doctor Who after one series.

Gibson, 19, made her long-awaited debut as the fifteenth Doctor’s companion Ruby Sunday in the 2023 Christmas special.

The show is set to return in May for an eight-episode run, where Ncuti Gwata will take over as the legendary time lord.

Reports however have claimed that Gibson’s character has already been written out of the show by Russell T Davies and the former Coronation Street star will be replaced by Varada Sethu.

A source told The Mirror: “Millie Gibson has all but left now and there’s a brand new companion, which is really exciting. Russell is keeping things moving and isn’t letting the grass grow, that’s for sure.”

Further reports have added that Gibson will “tie up loose ends” before leaving the show and won’t feature in the 2024 Christmas special,

Varada has apparently already started filming in the Cardiff studios and the 32-year-old will be the companion going forward.

She is best known for her roles as DS Mishal Ali in the BBC apocalyptic TV Series Hard Sun and also featured in Now You See Me 2 as Michael Caine’s character’s assistant.

Previous Doctor Who companion Bill Potts, played by Pearl Mackie, only had a one-series run on the sci-fi show alongside Peter Capaldi’s version of the Doctor.

