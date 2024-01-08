Peaky Blinders creator shares update on the movie adaptation of the show

Fans may not have long to wait!

‘Peaky Blinders’ creator, Steven Knight, has provided some exciting updates about the upcoming movie adaptation of the time-period drama series.

Up until now, there have been small hints about the film version of Peaky Blinders, showing what fans can expect, while a release date has yet to be confirmed.

The show’s huge success, which saw Cillian Murphy deliver some of his best work as Tommy Shelby, enjoyed six seasons on the air before wrapping up the series almost two years ago.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Knight confirmed he isn’t far off completing the script for the highly anticipated film – with filming set to get underway this year.

“I’m just working on the final bits of it at the moment,” the screenwriter told the outlet.

“I just sit down at the keyboard and start. It’s a bit like having a dream, for me. You sit there and all this stuff comes, and then you read it back and think, ‘That’s pretty good – but where did it come from?’

“The plan is to start shooting that in the middle of next year [2024].”

The closing scenes of ‘Peaky Blinders’ are set in the late 1930s, where Tommy faces off against multiple enemies; Oswald Mosley – founder and leader of the British Union of Fascists – the Irish Mob and Anti-Treaty IRA.

Tommy, after being falsely led to believe he was dying from a fatal brain tumour, confronts his doctor but decides not to kill him.

The final shot of the series saw Tommy, on a white horse, returning to find the waggon full of his belongings on fire and then turning away to ride off into the distance.

The upcoming movie is planned to be set during World War II, meaning Murphy’s character may well still be alive to feature in it.

However, it has not been confirmed whether he will reclaim his role in the movie adaptation or not.

While in conversation with Margot Robbie, the Irish actor says he is not against the idea.

“I’m receptive to the possibility of a movie if there’s an additional plot to tell,” he told the ‘Barbie’ actress.