19th Jun 2024

Cop who pulled Justin Timberlake over was ‘so young he didn’t recognise’ the popstar

Charlie Herbert

‘He didn’t recognise him or his name’

The cop who pulled over Justin Timberlake apparently didn’t recognise the popstar and had no idea who he was.

On Tuesday, Timberlake was arrested and formally charged with driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, New York.

The singer was arrested at 00:37 when police pulled him over in his grey BMW for driving through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road, according to a charging document.

He had reportedly had been for dinner with friends and had got into his car to drive home.

Court documents described the SexyBack singer as “bloodshot and glassy” when he was pulled over by police. He told officers he had only had one martini, and refused a breathalyser test.

He was released without bail after being formally charged by Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office police, who have also released his mugshot.

Reports have also emerged about the moment Timberlake was arrested, with the popstar apparently involved in a pretty embarrassing exchange with the cop who pulled him over.

An source told Page Six the cop was “so young that he didn’t even know” who the 10-time Grammy winner was, and “didn’t recognise him or his name.”

Another source claimed that Timberlake then said “under his breath” that the incident would “ruin the tour.”

“The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour,’” the insider added.

Describing Timberlake’s state at the moment of his arrest, court documents said: “A strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

He is scheduled to appear virtually in Sag Harbor court on July 26.

His lawyer Edward Burke Jr. told CBS that he will “igorously defend his client and is currently engaged in the Discovery process w the District Attorney’s Office.”

Timberlake is currently on tour, and last performed in Miami on June 15. His next scheduled performances are on Friday and Saturday in Chicago, followed by a show at Madison Square Garden next Tuesday.

Having started off his music career as a member of 90s boyband NSYNC, Timberlake has gone on to forge a hugely successful solo career.

He has had global hits with songs such as Cry Me A River, Mirror, Rock Your Body and SexyBack, and has 10 Grammy Award wins to his name.

Timberlake has also had a successful acting career, having starred in films like The Social Network, Friends with Beneifts and the Trolls franchise.

