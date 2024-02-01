Clarkson’s Farm season 3 release date confirmed

It’s been more than a year since the last series dropped

The release date for the third season of Clarkson’s Farm has been revealed by Prime Video.

The hugely popular series follows former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson as he tries to run his own farm, called Diddly Squat, and make it profitable.

And after more than a year away from the Cotswolds farm, season three will land on Prime Video on Friday, May 3, the streaming service announced on Thursday (February 1). The last series of the show was released on February 10, 2023.

Some images have been released for the upcoming season, including one which sees Clarkson holding a piglet as he stands alongside his trusty right-hand man, and arguably star of the show, Kaleb Cooper.

Kaleb and Jeremy are back (Prime Video)

In another photo, the pair are photographed standing next to Clarkson’s partner Lisa Hogan and Diddly Squat Farm team members Gerald Cooper and “Cheerful” Charlie Ireland, who are gathered around a table that has produce on it.

There is uncertainty over what the future holds for the show after the upcoming series though.

Following a newspaper column Clarkson wrote for the Sun about Meghan Markle, reports circulated that Prime Video had cut ties with the outspoken presenter.

Amazon never officially confirmed the rumours, and last September, there were reports that the streaming service is “preparing to renew” the show for a fourth season.

Clarkson bought the Cotswolds farm land in 2008. The farm was ran by a villager in the area, but when he retired in 2019 Clarkson thought he’d have a go at running it himself.

The official synopsis for season 3 says that it find the team “facing some seriously daunting challenges”, with the crops failing in severe hot weather and inflation driving up the price of supplies.

Clarkson has also been at the centre of lengthy battles with the local authority in the area over his plans for opening a restaurant on the farm, so we can be sure this will feature in the new series.

The show has also been praised for not hiding away from just how brutal and unforgiving the farming industry is though.

Involving long hours of extremely hard work and labour, many farmers don’t even end up making much money come the end of the year.

