Amazon ‘in talks’ to renew Clarkson’s Farm for fourth season

‘There is ambition on both sides to bring the show back’

Amazon Prime Video is reportedly in talks to renew Clarkson’s Farm.

Deadline reports that Jeremy Clarkson’s show about life on Diddly Squat farm may get a fourth season.

Reports earlier this year suggested Amazon had axed Clarkson after he wrote a damning column about Meghan Markle in The Sun about how he hated her on a “cellular level.” It led to Clarkson and The Sun apologising and removing the column – the most complained about ever – online.

In his December column, the former Top Gear host said he hated Markle more than Nicola Sturgeon and killer, Rose West, writing: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

The column unleashed a torrent of criticism and sparked reports that Clarkson’s television career was over after his current contracts come to an end.

Variety reported in January that Amazon had dropped Clarkson, but the streamer has never officially commented, or said if the show will continue past season three which is due for a 2024 premiere and is currently being made by Expectation.

Deadline now reports that Amazon is “preparing to renew” the show, with multiple sources saying “relations had improved and Amazon is in active talks with Clarkson over Season 4 of the farming documentary series, which is easily its best-performing UK original”.

The outlet added: “A deal is not finalised and there could yet be another plot twist, but those familiar with the matter said discussions have been positive and there is ambition on both sides to bring the show back.”

Amazon Prime Video has not commented.

A renewal of the show would continue to see cameras continue to roll at the Costwolds farm next year.

Although the Clarkson’s Farm talks are progressing, two sources said there was a bump in the road last month following comments made by Amazon executives at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Deadline reported.

Dan Grabiner, Amazon’s outgoing UK originals head, and unscripted chief Fozia Khan said the show was “bigger” than Clarkson, suggesting they were thinking about life beyond its star.

Clarkson was said to be unhappy about the remarks and indicated that he was prepared to announce Season 4, telling his Twitter followers: “Stand by for some fantastic news from Clarkson’s Farm.”

Sources said Clarkson was talked down and, 24 hours after his news tease, he hailed the arrival of a “Huge amount of piglets.”

Clarkson did not respond to a request for comment from Deadline.

