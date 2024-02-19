Cillian Murphy asks ‘should I sing a rebel song’ after Bafta win

He is the first Irish-born performer to take home a Bafta trophy for Best Actor

Cillian Murphy has called himself a “proud Irishman” after his historic Bafta win on Sunday night (19 February).

Murphy picked up the Best Actor trophy for his lead performance in Christopher Nolan’s historical epic thriller Oppenheimer, making him the first Irish-born actor to be victorious in this category.

In a press conference following the massive win, the Cork native who lives in Dublin with his family was asked if he wanted “to say hit to anyone back in Monkstown or Cork?”

In response, he said: “Yeah, hi to them all! Hi to everybody! Hi to everyone!”

“I’m a really proud Irishman – I have to say that! Of course I am and it means a lot to me to be Irish.

“I don’t know what else to say,” he also said, before adding laughingly: “Shall I sing a rebel song?”

During Murphy’s Bafta win speech, Murphy thanked Nolan and the director’s wife and Oppenheimer producer Emma Thomas, as well as the actor’s fellow nominees and “Oppenhomies”.

He concluded by also paying tribute to his family, stating: “Finally to Yvonne, Malachy and Aran, you’re my best friends and I love you so much. Thank you guys.”

Next month on Sunday, 10 March, Murphy will compete at the Oscars in the same category.

