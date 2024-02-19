Search icon

Entertainment

19th Feb 2024

Cillian Murphy asks ‘should I sing a rebel song’ after Bafta win

Stephen Porzio

Cillian Murphy jokingly asks if he should 'sing a rebel song' after Bafta win

He is the first Irish-born performer to take home a Bafta trophy for Best Actor

Cillian Murphy has called himself a “proud Irishman” after his historic Bafta win on Sunday night (19 February).

Murphy picked up the Best Actor trophy for his lead performance in Christopher Nolan’s historical epic thriller Oppenheimer, making him the first Irish-born actor to be victorious in this category.

In a press conference following the massive win, the Cork native who lives in Dublin with his family was asked if he wanted “to say hit to anyone back in Monkstown or Cork?”

In response, he said: “Yeah, hi to them all! Hi to everybody! Hi to everyone!”

“I’m a really proud Irishman – I have to say that! Of course I am and it means a lot to me to be Irish.

“I don’t know what else to say,” he also said, before adding laughingly: “Shall I sing a rebel song?”

You can watch a clip of the moment below.

During Murphy’s Bafta win speech, Murphy thanked Nolan and the director’s wife and Oppenheimer producer Emma Thomas, as well as the actor’s fellow nominees and “Oppenhomies”.

He concluded by also paying tribute to his family, stating: “Finally to Yvonne, Malachy and Aran, you’re my best friends and I love you so much. Thank you guys.”

Next month on Sunday, 10 March, Murphy will compete at the Oscars in the same category.

Related links:

BBC reporter slammed for inappropriate questions to Andrew Scott on BAFTAs red carpet

Michael J Fox leaves viewers in tears with surprise Bafta appearance

Topics:

Baftas,Cillian Murphy

RELATED ARTICLES

BBC reporter slammed for inappropriate questions to Andrew Scott on BAFTAs red carpet

andrew scott

BBC reporter slammed for inappropriate questions to Andrew Scott on BAFTAs red carpet

By Patrick McCarry

Bafta viewers furious after David Beckham’s controversial word choice

Baftas

Bafta viewers furious after David Beckham’s controversial word choice

By Charlie Herbert

Michael J Fox leaves viewers in tears with surprise Bafta appearance

Baftas

Michael J Fox leaves viewers in tears with surprise Bafta appearance

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

By Simon Kelly

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

Films

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

By Stephen Porzio

Cillian Murphy still shocked by ‘B movie’ role most Americans know him for

Cillian Murphy still shocked by ‘B movie’ role most Americans know him for

By Simon Kelly

Erotic thriller with ‘disturbing’ Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman scene is now available to stream

Erotic thriller with ‘disturbing’ Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman scene is now available to stream

By Nina McLaughlin

First look at season 2 of gripping BBC police drama fans hail as ‘better than Happy Valley’

Blue Lights

First look at season 2 of gripping BBC police drama fans hail as ‘better than Happy Valley’

By Nina McLaughlin

Rob Brydon refuses to rule out Gavin and Stacey return

Entertainment

Rob Brydon refuses to rule out Gavin and Stacey return

By Callum Boyle

Mike Dean slammed for Kalvin Phillips comments after sending off

Football

Mike Dean slammed for Kalvin Phillips comments after sending off

By Callum Boyle

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

By Simon Kelly

‘My mother-in-law ignored my boundaries and kissed my newborn – I want a divorce’

Family

‘My mother-in-law ignored my boundaries and kissed my newborn – I want a divorce’

By Charlie Herbert

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

Films

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

By Stephen Porzio

Cillian Murphy still shocked by ‘B movie’ role most Americans know him for

Cillian Murphy still shocked by ‘B movie’ role most Americans know him for

By Simon Kelly

Woman perfectly spells out why the UK is a joke for young people

Brighton

Woman perfectly spells out why the UK is a joke for young people

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Newcastle place Dan Ashworth on gardening leave ahead of Man United move

Dan Ashworth

Newcastle place Dan Ashworth on gardening leave ahead of Man United move

By Callum Boyle

Erotic thriller with ‘disturbing’ Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman scene is now available to stream

Erotic thriller with ‘disturbing’ Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman scene is now available to stream

By Nina McLaughlin

Kylian Mbappe to take huge pay cut to join Real Madrid

Football

Kylian Mbappe to take huge pay cut to join Real Madrid

By Callum Boyle

Trisha Goddard announces that she has incurable cancer

Trisha Goddard announces that she has incurable cancer

By Nina McLaughlin

Fans call for Kobbie Mainoo to be called up to England’s Euro 2024 squad after impressive display in Luton win

England (football)

Fans call for Kobbie Mainoo to be called up to England’s Euro 2024 squad after impressive display in Luton win

By Callum Boyle

Roman Kemp reveals he’s leaving Capital FM

Roman Kemp reveals he’s leaving Capital FM

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories