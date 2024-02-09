Search icon

09th Feb 2024

Cillian Murphy to re-team with Peaky Blinders director on new Netflix movie

Stephen Porzio

The actor is said to have lined up another project after scoring an Oscar nomination for Oppenheimer.

Cillian Murphy is set to re-team with Peaky Blinders director Tim Mielants on a new Netflix movie, according to reports.

Deadline states that the film is titled Steve and is an adaptation of the 2023 novel Shy which was written by Max Porter, who also penned the screenplay.

Described as a “reimagining” of the book, the “darkly funny” movie is said to trace “a pivotal 24 hours in the life of its eponymous character, a headteacher (Murphy) of a last-chance reform school who struggles to keep his students in line”.

This is as he also grapples with his “spiralling mental health”.

Deadline reports that Murphy will produce the film as well, which will begin production in the spring.

Mielants previously collaborated with the actor when he directed the entire third season of BBC’s hit crime drama Peaky Blinders.

The pair also worked together on the Irish drama Small Things Like These, which will have its world premiere next week at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.

Based on a novel by Claire Keegan (Foster), the movie is set during the run-up to Christmas in 1985 in a small town in Wexford, Ireland.

“Bill Furlong (Murphy) toils as a coal merchant to support himself, his wife and his five daughters. Early one morning while out delivering coal at the local convent, he makes a discovery that forces him to confront his past and the complicit silence of a town controlled by the Catholic Church,” the plot synopsis reads.

Next month will also see the Oscars take place, for which Murphy is a favourite to win in the Best Actor category for his lead turn in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

