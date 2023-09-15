Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast are reuniting for new series

We’re going back to the Buffyverse!

A number of the ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ stars are going to reunite for a brand new series set in the same world as the iconic show.

Running from 1997 to 2003, it was one of the series that defined the teenage years of many. Millions tuned in to watch Buffy, a high school student who is the latest in a long line of ‘Slayers’ chosen to fight vampires, and her friends (who call themselves the ‘Scooby Gang’) take on the forces of evil in Sunnydale.

The show was loved by audiences and critics alike, and the cult 90s classic is widely considered to be one of the most influential television series ever.

And now, more than 20 years after it finished, fans are finally being treated to some brand new Buffy content in the form of an audio series.

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is set to see a whole host of much-loved characters return for the project, although sadly Buffy herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, won’t be involved.

Instead the story is lead by Spike, played by James Marsters, as he takes up the task of looking after another young slayer.

The series was written by original cast members Amber Benson and Christopher Golden and will also see Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield, James C. Leary and Danny Strong return.

Set a decade after the conclusion of the show, the story follows Spike as he pretends he is still a vampire so that he can infiltrate the LA underground and battle the Big Bads.

A spanner is thrown into the works when he meets 16-year-old called Indira Nunnally – played by Laya DeLeon Hayes – and once again ends up babysitting teenage vampire killers.

Eventually, the pair’s paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy never existed and where Cordelia Chase (Carpenter) is the one true Slayer, Entertainment Weekly reports.

And Cordelia needs Spike’s help with taking on a big bad terrorizing her world – his former lover, Drusilla (Landau).

Did you get all that? Well if you did then you don’t have too long to wait to get it in your ears, with the series arriving on Audible on October 12.

“I’m ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief,” Marsters says. “I’m excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling.”

“Slayers: A Buffyverse Story offers a fresh, dynamic take on a cult-classic that takes listeners on a fun and nostalgic ride,” Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible, says. “The all-star cast reprising beloved roles, as well as newcomers, bring to life a storyline that will entertain fans of the original series and pull in first-time Sunnydale visitors.”

