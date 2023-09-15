Search icon

Entertainment

15th Sep 2023

Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast are reuniting for new series

Charlie Herbert

Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars are reuniting for new series

We’re going back to the Buffyverse!

A number of the ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ stars are going to reunite for a brand new series set in the same world as the iconic show.

Running from 1997 to 2003, it was one of the series that defined the teenage years of many. Millions tuned in to watch Buffy, a high school student who is the latest in a long line of ‘Slayers’ chosen to fight vampires, and her friends (who call themselves the ‘Scooby Gang’) take on the forces of evil in Sunnydale.

The show was loved by audiences and critics alike, and the cult 90s classic is widely considered to be one of the most influential television series ever.

And now, more than 20 years after it finished, fans are finally being treated to some brand new Buffy content in the form of an audio series.

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is set to see a whole host of much-loved characters return for the project, although sadly Buffy herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, won’t be involved.

Instead the story is lead by Spike, played by James Marsters, as he takes up the task of looking after another young slayer.

The series was written by original cast members Amber Benson and Christopher Golden and will also see Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield, James C. Leary and Danny Strong return.

Set a decade after the conclusion of the show, the story follows Spike as he pretends he is still a vampire so that he can infiltrate the LA underground and battle the Big Bads.

A spanner is thrown into the works when he meets 16-year-old called Indira Nunnally – played by Laya DeLeon Hayes – and once again ends up babysitting teenage vampire killers.

Eventually, the pair’s paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy never existed and where Cordelia Chase (Carpenter) is the one true Slayer, Entertainment Weekly reports.

And Cordelia needs Spike’s help with taking on a big bad terrorizing her world – his former lover, Drusilla (Landau). 

The audio series will focus on James Marsters as Spike (Getty)

Did you get all that? Well if you did then you don’t have too long to wait to get it in your ears, with the series arriving on Audible on October 12.

“I’m ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief,” Marsters says. “I’m excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling.”

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story offers a fresh, dynamic take on a cult-classic that takes listeners on a fun and nostalgic ride,” Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible, says. “The all-star cast reprising beloved roles, as well as newcomers, bring to life a storyline that will entertain fans of the original series and pull in first-time Sunnydale visitors.”

Related links:

Miriam Margolyes says Steve Martin was ‘horrid’ on set

Amber Heard appears in first trailer for Aquaman 2

Amazon ‘in talks’ to renew Clarkson’s Farm for fourth season

Topics:

Buffy The Vampire Slayer,Podcasts,Television

RELATED ARTICLES

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 364

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 364

By Charlie Herbert

Steve Coogan responds to backlash on decision to play Jimmy Savile in new BBC drama

Jimmy Savile

Steve Coogan responds to backlash on decision to play Jimmy Savile in new BBC drama

By Charlie Herbert

New Netflix series is leaving viewers terrified after every episode

dear child

New Netflix series is leaving viewers terrified after every episode

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The trailer for Star Wars IX has dropped, and we also have the title

Star Wars

The trailer for Star Wars IX has dropped, and we also have the title

By Wil Jones

Jeremy Clarkson says ‘f**king government’ will ‘c**k everything up’ as he collects award

Boris Johnson

Jeremy Clarkson says ‘f**king government’ will ‘c**k everything up’ as he collects award

By Charlie Herbert

QUIZ: How well do you know Martin Scorsese’s films?

Movies

QUIZ: How well do you know Martin Scorsese’s films?

By Paul Moore

Ant McPartlin will return to host I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2019

Ant and Dec

Ant McPartlin will return to host I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2019

By Marc Mayo

The feather in the new Game of Thrones teaser has implications for Jon Snow

Entertainment

The feather in the new Game of Thrones teaser has implications for Jon Snow

By James Dawson

Patsy Palmer walks off GMB in row over ‘addict’ caption

GMB

Patsy Palmer walks off GMB in row over ‘addict’ caption

By Danny Jones

EA release statement on whether Mason Greenwood will be in EA Sports FC

EA SPORTS

EA release statement on whether Mason Greenwood will be in EA Sports FC

By JOE

What the 1-8 numbers the dentist calls out while looking at your teeth actually mean

Dentist

What the 1-8 numbers the dentist calls out while looking at your teeth actually mean

By Charlie Herbert

Here’s what will happen to XL bullies after the ban

Here’s what will happen to XL bullies after the ban

By Joseph Loftus

Man had two guesses to remember forgotten password or lose £200million worth of Bitcoin

Bitcoin

Man had two guesses to remember forgotten password or lose £200million worth of Bitcoin

By Charlie Herbert

Philip Schofield’s This Morning scandal set to be turned into TV series

Philip Schofield’s This Morning scandal set to be turned into TV series

By Joseph Loftus

Man mauled to death by two XL Bully dogs pictured for first time

Man mauled to death by two XL Bully dogs pictured for first time

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Carl Frampton fight cancelled after opponent suffers injury in bizarre circumstances

Andres Gutierrez

Carl Frampton fight cancelled after opponent suffers injury in bizarre circumstances

By Ben Kiely

The crowd’s reaction to Alisson shows why Liverpool were right to pay so much for him

Liverpool

The crowd’s reaction to Alisson shows why Liverpool were right to pay so much for him

By Robert Redmond

Zlatan Ibrahimovic floors Azpilicueta with vicious off-ball shoulder charge

2022 World Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic floors Azpilicueta with vicious off-ball shoulder charge

By Simon Lloyd

Idiot driver reverses Jeep down highway at dangerous speeds (Video)

America

Idiot driver reverses Jeep down highway at dangerous speeds (Video)

By JOE

Taliban reportedly ‘going door to door’ targeting women in crackdown

Afghan women

Taliban reportedly ‘going door to door’ targeting women in crackdown

By Danny Jones

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez doesn’t blame David Luiz for head injury

Arsenal

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez doesn’t blame David Luiz for head injury

By Daniel Brown

Load more stories