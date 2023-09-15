Search icon

Entertainment

15th Sep 2023

Amber Heard appears in first trailer for Aquaman 2

Joseph Loftus

It’s her first major movie since her highly-publicised trial with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has appeared in the first trailer for Aquaman 2.

After five years, Aquaman will be coming back to our screens once again with Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joining Heard in reprising their roles.

Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Willem Dafoe, and Dolph Lundgren also feature in the hit film.

Just hours ago, DC dropped the first trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and fans can’t wait to see the finished product.

The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows: “Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all.

“This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force.

“To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance.

“Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

Despite many fans genuine excitement for the movie, it has also gained a lot of attention due to the fact that it is Heard’s first major project following her massively publicised trial against ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

When Heard lost the trial, reports emerged that she had been cut from the movie, but now this all appears to be completely fictitious.

Even Heard herself claimed to have been dropped from the bulk of the film saying: “They released me from my contract. And I fought to stay in it, and they kept me in it.

“I just don’t know how much I’m in, actually, of the final cut.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to hit theatres on 20 December 2023.

