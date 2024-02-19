Search icon

19th Feb 2024

Bafta viewers furious after David Beckham’s controversial word choice

Charlie Herbert

David Beckham Baftas

David Beckham left viewers furious over his choice of words during an appearance at the Baftas.

The former footballer was in attendance at the prestigious awards on Sunday night, and appeared on stage to announce the winner of the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer Award.

The prize went to Savanah Leaf for the film Earth Mama, but it was Beckham’s choice of words that had plenty of people talking.

After arriving on stage, the 48-year-old said: “Good evening. They say that practice make perfect. Well, that might be true in football, or soccer, but it’s not true for the filmmakers nominated for Outstanding Debut. They got it right with their first try.”

It was the former England star’s choice to use the word “soccer” that riled Brits watching at home, with many taking to social media to voice their anger.

David Beckham presented the award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer Award (BBC)

One person wrote: “‘that might be true in football, or soccer’ DAVID BECKHAM YOU ARE ON THE BAFTAS DON’T YOU DARE PANDER TO THE AMERICANS!!!”

A second said: “David Beckham it’s a British awards show, you don’t need to mention soccer.”

“David Beckham calling football soccer at a British awards show,” another commented.

And a fourth said Beckham had “angered Brits everywhere” with his choice of words.

Elsewhere on the night, there were emotional scenes as Michael J Fox made a rare public appearance to present the award for Best Film.

The big winners from the awards were Christopher Nolan for Best Director for Oppenheimer, Emma Stone for Best Actress for her performance in Pretty Things, Cillian Murphy for Best Actor, Robert Downey Jr. for Best Actor in a Supporting Role – both for their parts in Oppenheimer – and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in the Holdovers.

