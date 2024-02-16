Amy Schumer responds to comments about her ‘puffy’ face

Schumer explained her appearance was due to treatment for endometriosis

Amy Schumer has responded to comments about her face after a TV appearance in the US.

The comedian was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this week to discuss season two of her show Life & Beth.

But during and following her appearance on the chat show, she was the subject of a number of comments about her face.

Comments online ranged from people mocking her to others voicing concern for her wellbeing.

Some also asked if she had undergone some sort of surgery.

“I’m going to need all surgeons and doctors to weigh in here. Serious question, what happened to Amy’s face? Is it normally this size?” one person wrote on X.

Another asked: “What did Amy Schumer do to her face?”

The 42-year-old has since hit back at the trolls though, and explained that her face appeared “puffy” due to endometriosis.

In a post on Instagram, she said that she had “enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years.”

She continued: “And you’re right, it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an autoimmune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay.

“Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book ‘all in her head’ does a good job explaining this. I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation.

“But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in.”

She went on to say that just like everyone else she has “days I feel confident and others I want to put a bag over my head.”

Some defended her as well and shared their own experiences with endometriosis.

One person wrote: “Endometriosis is no joke. I looked like I pumped my face full of filler. I was unrecognisable. My entire body was inflamed and swollen. I’m not a fan of Amy Schumer at all but can we please stop shaming women and their bodies.”

Another said: “Did you take a moment to ask yourself why you care what Amy Schumer’s face looks like before you posted about what Amy Schumer’s face looks like?”

A third commented: “I can’t stand Amy Schumer but who the hell cares what’s going on with someone’s face? It’s nobody’s business.”

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to that in the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

It is a long-term condition that can affect women of any age, and can have a significant impact on everyday life due to th sometimes debilitating pain it can cause.

For more information about endometriosis, its symptoms and how to treat it, you can visit the NHS website here.

