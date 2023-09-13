Search icon

13th Sep 2023

Kat O'Connor

Ariana Grande tears up as she reveals she's had 'a tonne' of cosmetic work

The singer became emotional as she discussed her cosmetic procedures

Ariana Grande has opened up about the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone and admitted she’s used them to ‘hide’.

The singer reflected on the insecurities that held her back for many years in a recent interview with Vogue.

The One Last Time singer said she had multiple cosmetic procedures throughout her life but completely stopped the treatments in 2018.

In a video for the fashion magazine, the singer said: “Full transparency… As a beauty person, as I do my lips, I’ve had a tonne of lip filler over the years and Botox.”

“For a long time beauty was about hiding for me,” Grande explained.

The singer admitted that she used cosmetic procedures to ‘hide’ (Vogue/YouTube)

However, things have since changed for the 30-year-old and she said she is no longer hiding the things she was once insecure about.

“And now I feel like maybe it’s not. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so… too much.”

The Wicked star explained that she wants to be able to see her cry and smile lines rather than hiding them.

Grande fought back the tears as she discussed the pressure she felt to hide behind cosmetic procedures, admitting that she “didn’t expect to get emotional”.

The singer then joked that ageing may be a beautiful thing, but she isn’t opposed to getting more work done in the future.

She quipped, “Now, might I get a facelift in ten years? I might, yeah!”

