13th Sep 2023

One of Disney’s most overlooked movies is now available on Disney+

Rory Cashin

It is also one of the most expensive animated movies ever made.

Released in cinemas in July, Elemental arrived on the big screen on the same weekend as The Flash, and just days after the arrival of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, two of the most anticipated and talked-about movies of 2023.

Unfortunately, due to this cinematic crowding, Elemental didn’t do super great at the box office, with the lowest opening weekend for any Pixar movie since the very first Toy Story way back in 1995. Despite that, the movie weathered the storm and against all odds, and ended up making over $480 million worldwide.

That is a decent amount of money to take in for any movie, but it was all the more necessary for this movie, which came with a hefty $200 million production budget, making it the joint-third most expensive animated movie in cinema history.

As for what its all about, the film shows us the unlikely pair, Ember (Leah Lewis – Nancy Drew) and Wade (Mamoudou Athie – Jurassic World Dominion), in a city where residents are made of fire, water, land and air, and all live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something Elemental: despite all of their differences, they actually have so much in common.

Elemental is a must-watch for kids and grown ups

As mentioned, upon release, Elemental was somewhat overlooked before going on to become something of a sleeper hit. And while it didn’t hit a home run with all critics, those who did warm to its charms found a lot to love:

The Wall Street Journal – “The pair’s growing fascination for each other is as unmistakable as the beauty of their surroundings, and so a film about inanimate elements turns out to be a delightfully human love story. 9 out of 10”

Arizona Republic – “On the surface, the story might feel rote. But Pixar’s crew has returned to what it does best: Exposing the deepest feelings of the heart under the guise of everyday emotions. Ember and Wade’s relationship is both Romeo and Juliet, but also the story of many immigrant families. 4 out of 5.”

Chicago Tribune – “She’s spunky and hot-headed, he’s sweet and adorable – if they touch, it could be a disaster, but somehow, their chemistry just works, bringing the charming “Elemental” to a lively roiling boil. 4 out of 5.”

Elemental is available to watch on Disney+ right now.

