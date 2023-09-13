Search icon

13th Sep 2023

Stranger Things 5 teaser sparks fan theory suggesting everything may not be as it seems

Joseph Loftus

‘Wait, hang on a minute’

Yesterday (September 12) Stranger Things seemingly dropped their first teaser trailer for season five but now fans think the trailer could mean something different altogether.

Without any prior warning, the X account responsible for Stranger Things shared the short clip writing: ‘Excuse our mess’.

In the footage we can see Scoops Ahoy, the ice cream parlour where Steve and Robin both worked, in complete ruins.

As you can probably remember the old ice cream shop was absolutely obliterated back in season three by the Spider Monster.

If you look closely into the rubble you can also see Robin’s “You Suck” sign as well as the remains of the Scoops Ahoy sign itself.

Now, some are suggesting that the trailer is actually promotion for the new line of Scoops Ahoy ice cream which has recently arrived in Walmart.

One fan tweeted: “Wait is this for the scoops ahoy ice cream I’ve seen in Walmart within the last few days.”

Another wrote: “Either Stranger Things is launching an ice cream chain or Stranger Things is returning to DBD with a Starcourt Mall map. There’s no inbetween.”

That being said – we can’t completely rule out that this is a trailer for season five and many fan theories have already started doing the rounds.

As the Scoops Ahoy sign is flashing, some have taken to X and Reddit, to suggest it’s flashing in morse code.

One person asked: “Does the light mean anything in morse code?” Another pondered: “What if the lights flicking are morse code?”

One individual took to X to say that the communication translates to “RUN” in morse. But then again, another person claimed it spells “BLIND” so your guess is as good as mine.

Speaking about the fifth and final season, executive producer and director, Shawn Levy, told Total Film that it will be “major cinematic storytelling” and “as big as any of the biggest movies that we see”.

He explained: “It’s major, major, cinematic storytelling that happens to be called a TV series. ‘Stranger Things 5’ is as big as any of the biggest movies that we see.”

Filming for the final season was supposed to begin earlier this year but due to the big Hollywood strike, things were postponed.

Ultimately nobody really knows just when the final season will be dropping on Netflix – however most estimates point towards the tail end of 2024 or perhaps even 2025.

But for now there’s little more that we know about the upcoming season.

The only thing that is certain is that you’re not going to want to miss this.

