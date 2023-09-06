Search icon

Entertainment

06th Sep 2023

Jack Whitehall welcomes first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner

Ellen Fitzpatrick

Jack Whitehall welcomes first child

They announced they were expecting a baby back in May

Jack Whitehall and his girlfriend Roxy Horner have welcome their first child.

The comedian has been dating the model for over two years, having met while visiting Australia for a work trip.

The couple were spotted leaving St Mary’s Hospital in London with their newborn baby, according to pictures obtained by MailOnline.

The pictures show Jack holding his new baby in a carrier, hand-in-hand with Roxy as the two get into a black vehicle before being taken home.

They have yet to share an update about their new arrival, so it is unknown as of yet what they have named their little one.

Horner had revealed the baby’s gender in an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch in June this year.

She said: “We are having a little girl. We have thought of some names but I feel like there are none that are really sticking out.”

The couple announced their pregnancy news on Instagram back in May with an adorable post.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child earlier this year (Instagram/Jackwhitehall)

Jack wrote at the time: “And I thought I wasn’t getting enough attention when the dog arrived…”

The news comes after Roxy suffered from symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD) in her final trimester.

SPD is a common illness in pregnancies and is a collection of uncomfortable symptoms caused by stiffness in the pelvis joints or the joints moving unevenly.

Roxy was forced to use crutches in her later stage of pregnancy due to the struggle with symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD).

Topics:

Baby,celebrity news,Jack Whitehall

