Apple shows off iPhone 15’s new USB-C port

Apple have finally bowed down and revealed once and for all that their upcoming iPhone, the iPhone 15, will have a UCB-C port charger.

While almost every other phone in the world had already made the switch to the USB-C, Apple stayed faithful to their lightning charging port, but now Apple have finally admitted it’s time to change, announcing the introduction of the USB-C universal charging port on the iPhone 15, reports Sky News.

From the end of 2024 onwards, all mobile phones, tablets, and handheld cameras must have a USB-C charging slot to fit new regulations from the European Union.

It was this change in legislation which has most likely forced Apple to change their ways and adopt the universal charger.

And it’s not only the iPhone that Apple have ditched the lightning port on, with their latest iPads and MacBooks also being charged via a USB-C.

Last year Apple said admitted the reasoning behind their switch saying: “Governments get to do what they do and obviously we’ll have to comply. We have no choice.”

While Apple sound a little bitter over the recent break-up between iPhone and lightning port, the reaction online has been one of complete jubilation with people screaming from the rooftops that they’ll now be able to charge more or less everything with the same USB-C charger.

One person wrote: “There it is. USB-C baby.” Another said: “Faster charging, easier data transfers, and more compatibility with accessories.”

