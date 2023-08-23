Two of Ivan Toney’s former team-mates hit with FA betting charges

Two of Ivan Toney’s former Northampton teammates have been charged with breaching the Football Association’s gambling laws after they shared tips with the Brentford forward.

As per the Daily Mail, that the two players in question – Dean Snedker and Lewis Wilson – have been accused of placing over 1200 bets between them on matches.

Snedker and Wilson both played at Northampton with Toney and are still active now. The former is at Rushden & Diamonds while Wilson plays for Banbury Town meaning that they are both banned from betting on football.

Both were charged with breaching FA Rule E8 in May. Snedker is accused of placing 503 bets being June 2016 and June 2022, and Wilson of making 745 bets between March 2017 and October 2022.

The charges are said to have been triggered by the FA’s previous investigation into Toney’s betting patterns, subsequently leading to him receiving an eight-month ban from football in May.

Toney isn’t allowed to play football until January 16 and can’t even return to training with the Brentford squad until next month.

In a recent interview on Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast, the 28-year-old discussed his ban and hit out at the FA for their handling of his suspicion.

“The whole football community is big on mental health and then the FA are going to do this and push me away,” he said. “[But] it’s not a place I want people to feel sorry for me. That’s the last thing that I want.

“Not being allowed at the training ground is baffling to me. I’m counting down the days until I can be training and around the boys. It’s like being in football prison at the moment.”

Related links: