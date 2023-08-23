Search icon

Football

23rd Aug 2023

Two of Ivan Toney’s former team-mates hit with FA betting charges

Callum Boyle

Ivan Toney

Toney is currently serving a suspension from football

Two of Ivan Toney’s former Northampton teammates have been charged with breaching the Football Association’s gambling laws after they shared tips with the Brentford forward.

As per the Daily Mail, that the two players in question – Dean Snedker and Lewis Wilson – have been accused of placing over 1200 bets between them on matches.

Snedker and Wilson both played at Northampton with Toney and are still active now. The former is at Rushden & Diamonds while Wilson plays for Banbury Town meaning that they are both banned from betting on football.

Both were charged with breaching FA Rule E8 in May. Snedker is accused of placing 503 bets being June 2016 and June 2022, and Wilson of making 745 bets between March 2017 and October 2022.

The charges are said to have been triggered by the FA’s previous investigation into Toney’s betting patterns, subsequently leading to him receiving an eight-month ban from football in May.

Toney isn’t allowed to play football until January 16 and can’t even return to training with the Brentford squad until next month.

In a recent interview on Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast, the 28-year-old discussed his ban and hit out at the FA for their handling of his suspicion.

“The whole football community is big on mental health and then the FA are going to do this and push me away,” he said. “[But] it’s not a place I want people to feel sorry for me. That’s the last thing that I want.

“Not being allowed at the training ground is baffling to me. I’m counting down the days until I can be training and around the boys. It’s like being in football prison at the moment.”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside the prison room where Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

Inside the prison room where Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

By Joseph Loftus

Woman found chained to the floor with padlock around her neck

America

Woman found chained to the floor with padlock around her neck

By Steve Hopkins

‘Ghost town’ lies empty years after building stopped on £300k houses 16 years ago

‘Ghost town’ lies empty years after building stopped on £300k houses 16 years ago

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

The time Louis van Gaal pushed a 12-year-old Gerard Pique to the ground

Barcelona

The time Louis van Gaal pushed a 12-year-old Gerard Pique to the ground

By Simon Lloyd

Manchester United make Toni Kroos their main summer transfer target

Manchester United

Manchester United make Toni Kroos their main summer transfer target

By Simon Lloyd

Arsenal release statement slamming ticket allocation for Europa League final

Arsenal

Arsenal release statement slamming ticket allocation for Europa League final

By Kyle Picknell

The FootballJOE Euro 2020 Geography Quiz

Euro 2020

The FootballJOE Euro 2020 Geography Quiz

By Simon Lloyd

UEFA instruct the FA to make significant change to Wembley before Euro 2020

Euro 2020

UEFA instruct the FA to make significant change to Wembley before Euro 2020

By Reuben Pinder

Footage emerges of Erik ten Hag reacting to Man United target Tyrell Malacia

Erik Ten Hag

Footage emerges of Erik ten Hag reacting to Man United target Tyrell Malacia

By Callum Boyle

Man, 26, dies after being sprayed in face with ‘ammonia’ as he answered the door

gateshead

Man, 26, dies after being sprayed in face with ‘ammonia’ as he answered the door

By Steve Hopkins

PSG players vote for new captain

Football

PSG players vote for new captain

By Callum Boyle

The crushing text message Moises Caicedo sent Jürgen Klopp during transfer saga

Chelsea

The crushing text message Moises Caicedo sent Jürgen Klopp during transfer saga

By Lee Costello

Tyson Fury turned down millions rejecting two more seasons of new Netflix show

Tyson Fury turned down millions rejecting two more seasons of new Netflix show

By Joseph Loftus

Only Fools and Horses’ Nicholas Lyndhurst stars in first look images of Frasier reboot

Frasier

Only Fools and Horses’ Nicholas Lyndhurst stars in first look images of Frasier reboot

By Steve Hopkins

‘I made my long-distance boyfriend sign a contract – people think I’m psychotic’

‘I made my long-distance boyfriend sign a contract – people think I’m psychotic’

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Arsenal fan group promise mystery display before Barcelona match

Arsenal

Arsenal fan group promise mystery display before Barcelona match

By Tom Victor

Oreo breakfast cereal is now a real thing that is available in the UK

breakfast cereal

Oreo breakfast cereal is now a real thing that is available in the UK

By JOE

Real deal Rafa: Madrid back Benitez to the hilt

feature-homepage

Real deal Rafa: Madrid back Benitez to the hilt

By Nooruddean Choudry

At least we know one fight Anthony Joshua definitely won’t be accepting next

Anthony Joshua

At least we know one fight Anthony Joshua definitely won’t be accepting next

By Darragh Murphy

July heatwave: When to expect hot weather and how long it will last

Heat

July heatwave: When to expect hot weather and how long it will last

By Kieran Galpin

And the 7 best performances of Wireless Festival 2018 were…

Belly

And the 7 best performances of Wireless Festival 2018 were…

By Will Lavin

Load more stories