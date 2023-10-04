Tottenham vs Liverpool could be replayed thanks to Premier League rules

The fallout from Tottenham vs Liverpool continues to rumble on

The Premier League could decide to replay Tottenham vs Liverpool if an appointed commission concludes the officials and VAR broke the laws of the game.

On Saturday, Liverpool lost 2-1 at Tottenham in a game marred by controversy after Luis Diaz’s first-half strike was flagged off-side by the linesman. Despite replays showing the Liverpool forward was onside, the video assistant referee (VAR) told referee Simon Hooper that the check was complete and no change should be made to the on-field decision.

After the game, Liverpool released a statement in which they said “sporting integrity had been undermined” and that the club would “explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution.”

Then, on Tuesday evening, the PGMOL – the body responsible for officiating in English football – released the VAR audio of the decision-making process for Diaz’s wrongly disallowed goal and conversation between the officials involved.

A sports lawyer has now suggested that there is a very real possibility that the game ends up being replayed, as the Premier League’s own rules make clear.

In footage and audio released by the PGMOL, Luis Diaz was clearly shown to be onside (PGMOL)

Speaking to the Mirror, sports lawyer Stephen Taylor Heath explained that should Liverpool lobby the Premier League board to convene a commission to look at the game, this commission would have the power to order the match to be replayed.

Taylor told the publication: “Rule L18 outlines that the Premier League board has the power to order a league match to be replayed provided that recommendation to that effect has been made by a commission under rule W51.

“In addition to this, under rule W1, the Premier League’s board has the power to inquire about any suspected breach of rules, including those made by a match official, while rule N4 ensures that each match official agrees to be bound by the laws of the game as well as any protocols and FA rules.

“There is therefore a possibility that Liverpool could lobby the Premier League board to convene a commission which would have the power, among others, to order the match to be replayed.

“To mount a general legal case outside of the Premier League regulations, a starting point would normally have to be to establish a contractual nexus between the club and the officials that has been breached or a duty of care and negligence causing loss.”

Speaking ahead of his side’s Europa League match on Thursday, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said called for a replay of the game, saying it is the “only outcome” that should happen.

🗣️ Jurgen Klopp says Spurs vs. Liverpool should be replayed. “The only outcome should be a replay, but it probably will not happen. The argument against it will be if we open that gate everyone will ask for it.”



🎥 via @footballdaily pic.twitter.com/Cl7K3CI57Z — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 4, 2023

Neither Darren England and Dan Cook, the two VAR officials who were involved in Tottenham vs Liverpool, will officiate a game this weekend after they were both dropped by the Premier League following the mistake.

Related links:

Jamie Carragher reacts to VAR audio of Diaz disallowed goal

UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028 after Turkey withdraw bid