Search icon

Football

03rd Oct 2023

VAR audio from Luis Diaz offside goal released

Callum Boyle

VAR Luis Diaz

This will either answer a lot of questions or make more people angry

The audio between the VAR officials for Luis Diaz’s offside goal has been released for the first time.

Diaz’s first half goal was flagged off-side by the linesman but, as the subsequent VAR lines showed, the linesman was in the wrong and the goal should have stood.

Christian Romero, it soon emerged, had played Diaz onside but seconds after the offside was given, officials were conscious of the error made but opted not to follow VAR protocols and continue with the game, as per ESPN.

However, in line with the rules of the game, play should’ve been paused and the decision reversed to “achieve the fairest outcome for the game”. The report also adds that the VAR team and management team failed to react, despite having the chance to correct the mistake.

A statement from the PGMOL apologised to Liverpool for the “human error” and removed officials Darren England and Dan Cook from any upcoming fixtures however the Merseyside club said that it was an “unacceptable” excuse for what happened at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool themselves have made an official request to hear the audio but the conversation was shown for the first time on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football as Jamie Carragher and Frank Lampard reacted to one of the most controversial moments of the season.

In the footage, complete chaos can be heard in the VAR box with the men in the VAR box coming to the conclusion that the goal is onside before the referee misunderstands their decision and rules it offside.

As the goal is ruled offside and play continues, expletives are heard from the VAR room as they demand that the game is delayed only to be told: “We can’t do anything. Can’t do anything. We’ve restarted the game.”

PGMOL have also provided a statement reading: “As stated shortly after the full-time whistle on Saturday evening, we acknowledged in a statement that a significant human error had occurred during the aforementioned match, which we recognise should have resulted in a goal being awarded through VAR intervention.

“As with all goal situations, the VAR team checked every aspect of the goal. After the on-field officials had disallowed the goal for offside, the checking phase and process started and was carried out correctly by the VAR. The kick-point selection was accurate and the use of a single 2D line on the foot of the second rear-most defender was also correctly positioned.”

They continued: “The image created showed that Luis Diaz was clearly onside, without the need for the insertion of a second line. In a lapse of concentration and loss of focus in that moment, the VAR lost sight of the on-field decision and he incorrectly communicated “check complete”, therefore inadvertently confirming the on-field decision. He did this without any dialogue with the AVAR [Assistant VAR].

“The match then restarted immediately. After a few seconds, the Replay Operator and then the AVAR queried the check-complete outcome with the VAR and asked him to review the image that had been created, pointing out that the original on-field decision had been offside, but this was not communicated to the on-field team at any point during the match.

“The VAR team then gave consideration as to whether the game could be stopped at that point, however the VAR and AVAR concluded that the VAR protocol within the Laws of the Game would not permit that to happen, and they decided intervention was not possible as play had restarted.

“The audio between the on-field team of match officials and the VAR team is below.

“PGMOL has carried out a review into the circumstances which led to this incorrect outcome and the subsequent learnings will be implemented to mitigate the risk of errors occurring in the future.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Liverpool,Luis Diaz,Premier League,Sport,VAR

RELATED ARTICLES

Man who mocked Bradley Lowery banned from local pubs and sports teams

Bradley Lowery

Man who mocked Bradley Lowery banned from local pubs and sports teams

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool VAR offside audio release date confirmed

Football

Liverpool VAR offside audio release date confirmed

By Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola once fined himself after making comment to Phil Foden

Football

Pep Guardiola once fined himself after making comment to Phil Foden

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Sir Alex Ferguson’s “saddest case” is thinking about switching national allegiances

Jamaica

Sir Alex Ferguson’s “saddest case” is thinking about switching national allegiances

By Darragh Murphy

Incredible record highlights importance of Aymeric Laporte to Manchester City

Aymeric Laporte

Incredible record highlights importance of Aymeric Laporte to Manchester City

By Reuben Pinder

With Messi gone, Sergio Aguero wants to leave Barcelona already

FC Barcelona

With Messi gone, Sergio Aguero wants to leave Barcelona already

By Reuben Pinder

Mick McCarthy says that he “hated every minute” of Ireland’s grim win over Gibraltar

Football

Mick McCarthy says that he “hated every minute” of Ireland’s grim win over Gibraltar

By Robert Redmond

Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to Manchester United training on Monday

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to Manchester United training on Monday

By Simon Lloyd

Premier League to change covid rules to reduce postponements

Covid

Premier League to change covid rules to reduce postponements

By Daniel Brown

Kanye West says Cardi B was brought in by the Illuminati to replace Nicki Minaj

Kanye West says Cardi B was brought in by the Illuminati to replace Nicki Minaj

By Joseph Loftus

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

age gap

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

By Steve Hopkins

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

age gap

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

By JOE

Six-legged puppy found dumped in car park

animal rescue

Six-legged puppy found dumped in car park

By Steve Hopkins

New Netflix movie is making people ridiculously anxious from start to finish

New Netflix movie is making people ridiculously anxious from start to finish

By Joseph Loftus

‘Beast from the East’: Met Office responds to claims UK will be ‘battered by months of snow’

The Met Office

‘Beast from the East’: Met Office responds to claims UK will be ‘battered by months of snow’

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Here’s how Leicester City’s winning margin compares to other Premier League champions

Chelsea

Here’s how Leicester City’s winning margin compares to other Premier League champions

By Tom Victor

Knifeman kills 19 people in rampage at Japanese disabled centre

Japan

Knifeman kills 19 people in rampage at Japanese disabled centre

By JOE

News host breaks down with emotional speech following Joe Biden’s victory

Donald Trump

News host breaks down with emotional speech following Joe Biden’s victory

By Alex Roberts

Leonardo DiCaprio makes donation to Ukraine after incorrect reports published

Leonardo Di Caprio

Leonardo DiCaprio makes donation to Ukraine after incorrect reports published

By Steve Hopkins

Bath’s Freddie Burns pays ultimate price for unfortunate piece of showboating

Bath Rugby

Bath’s Freddie Burns pays ultimate price for unfortunate piece of showboating

By Patrick McCarry

FC Barcelona announce signing of Frenkie De Jong from Ajax

Ajax

FC Barcelona announce signing of Frenkie De Jong from Ajax

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories