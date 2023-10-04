Search icon

Sport

04th Oct 2023

UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028 after Turkey withdraw bid

Charlie Herbert

The UK and Ireland’s bid is now the only one remaining for EURO 2028

The UK and Republic of Ireland are set to host Euro 2028 after the final opposition bid for the tournament was withdrawn by Turkey.

The UK and Ireland are now the only bid remaining to host the tournament.

Turkey withdrew after agreeing to merge with Italy in a joint bid to host the 2032 edition of the tournament.

The UK and Ireland’s bid still needs official approval by Uefa at a meeting of its executive committee on Tuesday, but it is the only one remaining.

“The presentations at that meeting will be an important part of the process which will take due consideration of the content of the bid submissions before reaching a decision,” said Uefa.

Back in April, the 10 grounds that would host games in the UK and Republic of Ireland’s bid were selected. These included Glasgow’s Hampden Park, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and Wembley in London.

Belfast’s Casement Park and Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock, two unbuilt stadiums, were also chosen.

Related links:

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even if they host it

Jamie Carragher reacts to VAR audio of Diaz disallowed goal

Pep Guardiola once fined himself after making comment to Phil Foden

Topics:

Euro 2028,Football

RELATED ARTICLES

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

Football

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

By Callum Boyle

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

By Callum Boyle

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

Andre Onana

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Floyd Mayweather has been approached by the UFC for Octagon debut

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather has been approached by the UFC for Octagon debut

By Darragh Murphy

Wladimir Klitschko has suddenly started talking smack in attempt to hype AJ fight

Anthony Joshua

Wladimir Klitschko has suddenly started talking smack in attempt to hype AJ fight

By Darragh Murphy

This picture proves Jurgen Klopp has cracked time travel

Jurgen Klopp

This picture proves Jurgen Klopp has cracked time travel

By Rob Burnett

Former NBA star Rasual Butler and wife die in horrific car crash

Indiana Pacers

Former NBA star Rasual Butler and wife die in horrific car crash

By Will Lavin

Paulie Malignaggi claims Conor McGregor has sexual feelings for him in bizarre rant

Conor McGregor

Paulie Malignaggi claims Conor McGregor has sexual feelings for him in bizarre rant

By Darragh Murphy

Kepa Arrizabalaga caps off dramatic Carabao Cup final with cheeky wink to camera

Carabao Cup

Kepa Arrizabalaga caps off dramatic Carabao Cup final with cheeky wink to camera

By Wayne Farry

High school teacher put on leave after officials discover her OnlyFans

High school teacher put on leave after officials discover her OnlyFans

By Joseph Loftus

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

Food

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

By JOE

Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on flight after seeing if it would fit

Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on flight after seeing if it would fit

By Joseph Loftus

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

Hygiene

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

By JOE

Incredibly violent trailer drops for film labelled ‘John Wick at Christmas’

Christmas

Incredibly violent trailer drops for film labelled ‘John Wick at Christmas’

By Rory Cashin

Abandoned stadium covered in weeds set to host Euro 2028 matches

Euro 2028

Abandoned stadium covered in weeds set to host Euro 2028 matches

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Frankie Edgar’s coach makes UFC 200 claim and wants Conor McGregor to vacate his belt

Conor McGregor

Frankie Edgar’s coach makes UFC 200 claim and wants Conor McGregor to vacate his belt

By Patrick McCarry

Jeremy Hunt gets called Jeremy C**t live on TV, again

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt gets called Jeremy C**t live on TV, again

By James Dawson

Ed Sheeran ‘rushed to hospital’ after being knocked off bike in London

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran ‘rushed to hospital’ after being knocked off bike in London

By JOE

UK Chief Rabbi outright calls Donald Trump a racist on air

Chief Rabbi

UK Chief Rabbi outright calls Donald Trump a racist on air

By Tom Victor

Rangers announce Mark Warburton has resigned… even though Mark Warburton doesn’t know he’s resigned.

Mark Warburton

Rangers announce Mark Warburton has resigned… even though Mark Warburton doesn’t know he’s resigned.

By Simon Lloyd

Liverpool fans are seeing their famous liver bird everywhere…including puffs of smoke

Liverpool

Liverpool fans are seeing their famous liver bird everywhere…including puffs of smoke

By Kevin Beirne

Load more stories