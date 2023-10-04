UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028 after Turkey withdraw bid

The UK and Ireland’s bid is now the only one remaining for EURO 2028

The UK and Republic of Ireland are set to host Euro 2028 after the final opposition bid for the tournament was withdrawn by Turkey.

The UK and Ireland are now the only bid remaining to host the tournament.

Turkey withdrew after agreeing to merge with Italy in a joint bid to host the 2032 edition of the tournament.

The UK and Ireland’s bid still needs official approval by Uefa at a meeting of its executive committee on Tuesday, but it is the only one remaining.

“The presentations at that meeting will be an important part of the process which will take due consideration of the content of the bid submissions before reaching a decision,” said Uefa.

Back in April, the 10 grounds that would host games in the UK and Republic of Ireland’s bid were selected. These included Glasgow’s Hampden Park, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and Wembley in London.

Belfast’s Casement Park and Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock, two unbuilt stadiums, were also chosen.

