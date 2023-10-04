Search icon

Football

04th Oct 2023

Jamie Carragher reacts to VAR audio of Diaz disallowed goal

Charlie Herbert

Jamie Carragher VAR reaction

‘They completely froze’

Jamie Carragher has reacted to the release of the VAR audio of Luis Diaz’s ‘offside’ goal against Tottenham.

On Saturday, Liverpool lost 2-1 at Tottenham in a game marred by controversy after Diaz’s first-half strike was flagged off-side by the linesman. Despite replays showing the Liverpool forward was onside and the goal should have stood, however, the VAR told referee Simon Hooper that the check was complete and no change should be made to the on-field decision.

After the game, Liverpool released a statement in which they said “sporting integrity had been undermined.”

On Tuesday evening, the PGMOL released the VAR audio of the decision-making process and conversation between the officials involved.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has since responded to the audio, voicing his anger at the officials who “completely froze and panicked.”

Sharing a post on X, Carragher wrote: “The video operator is trying to save the situation for the VAR & AVAR one second after Spurs take the free kick!

“Like I said last night on #MNF they have completely froze & panicked & not made the right decision to just stop the game whether that was in the rule book or not.

“The only positive is I think this will push all concerned to get the VAR audio out a lot more & quicker in the future.”

Before the audio of the VAR decision had been released, Carragher had reacted to the error on Monday night during Sky’s coverage of Fulham vs Chelsea.

Speaking before the game, the pundit said he didn’t think the “feeling around VAR had ever been lower.”

Neither Darren England and Dan Cook will officiate a game this weekend after they were both dropped by the Premier League following the mistake at Tottenham.

