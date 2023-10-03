Search icon

03rd Oct 2023

VAR duo axed from PL games this weekend after Luis Diaz offside error

Callum Boyle

VAR Luis Diaz

Darren England and Dan Cook will not work on any fixtures this weekend

The VAR officials who were responsive for ruling out Luis Diaz’ onside goal will not work on any premier League games this weekend.

Darren England and Dan Cook have been dropped after they incorrectly ruled out Diaz’s first half effort after he was clearly played onside by the leg of Cristian Romero.

Shortly after the time of the incident, VAR official England and assistant Cook then realised they had made a mistake but did not choose to reverse their decision once again.

This has outraged Liverpool, who have sent a request to the PGMOL asking for the audio of the incident after the referees’ governing body apologised for the mistake, citing “human error” as the reason.

While the fallout from the game continues, the PGMOL have opted to leave England and Cook off the rota for this weekend’s round of the fixtures – the final set before next week’s international break.

Simon Hooper, who was the referee for the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, was the only member to be appointed to a game and will be in charge of VAR for Everton’s home game against AFC Bournemouth.

The PGMOL are also reviewing the decision to allow referees to work abroad, with England and Cook both officiating a game in the United Arab Emirates only 48 hours before their mistake.

Topics:

Football,Liverpool,Premier League,Sport,VAR

