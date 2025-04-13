Search icon

Sport

13th Apr 2025

The Premier League: Follow all the action live

Harry Warner

Some Sunday Premier League footy to see out the week

The Reds take on West Ham who are locked in their own fierce battle for 13th place while Man United take on Newcastle.

The big news in that fixture is that Andre Onana has been dropped from the United squad entirely after struggling in midweek against Lyon.

Speaking of the intense battle for 13th, Spurs will be taking on Wolves who are separated by just five points, so a win for either side could prove vital.

The other fixture of the day sees Chelsea take on Ipswich, with Chelsea chasing a top four spot and the Tractor Boys fighting for pride as they look all but confirmed to be going down.

Bournemouth play Fulham tomorrow.

Green Day swap 'American Idiot' lyric to take swipe at Donald Trump during Coachella set

Coachella

Green Day swap ‘American Idiot’ lyric to take swipe at Donald Trump during Coachella set

By Sean Crosbie

Drinking too much alcohol could cause long-term brain damage

Drinking too much alcohol could cause long-term brain damage

By Ava Keady

Man found dead in search for survivors after explosion destroys house in Nottinghamshire

News

Man found dead in search for survivors after explosion destroys house in Nottinghamshire

By Harry Warner

Survey shows 75% of men are more loyal to their barber than their partners

Survey shows 75% of men are more loyal to their barber than their partners

By Ava Keady

Trump takes cognitive test and claims 'I got every answer right' as president undergoes medical exams

Donald Trump

Trump takes cognitive test and claims ‘I got every answer right’ as president undergoes medical exams

By Sean Crosbie

Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother following 'unacceptable behaviour'

Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother following ‘unacceptable behaviour’

By Ava Keady

