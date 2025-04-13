The Premier League: Follow all the action live

The Reds take on West Ham who are locked in their own fierce battle for 13th place while Man United take on Newcastle.

The big news in that fixture is that Andre Onana has been dropped from the United squad entirely after struggling in midweek against Lyon.

Speaking of the intense battle for 13th, Spurs will be taking on Wolves who are separated by just five points, so a win for either side could prove vital.

The other fixture of the day sees Chelsea take on Ipswich, with Chelsea chasing a top four spot and the Tractor Boys fighting for pride as they look all but confirmed to be going down.

Bournemouth play Fulham tomorrow.

