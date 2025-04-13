Search icon

13th Apr 2025

Ruben Amorim makes huge decision on Andre Onana ahead of Newcastle clash

Harry Warner

A massive call

Ruben Amorim has made a huge decision on Andre Onana ahead of Man United’s clash with Newcastle this afternoon.

Man United’s goalkeeper has struggled since joining the club in 2023 from Inter Milan, with a disastrous game in midweek against Lyon the latest in a string of poor performances.

Largely at fault for both goals, many fans and pundits were left frustrated, notably after the player had called United ‘much better’ than their opponents in midweek, spurring former United player Nemanja Matic to fire back.

Ultimately the comments proved misplaced after Lyon scored a 95th minute equaliser to level up the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final.

Now, it has been confirmed that Ruben Amorim has decided to drop his number one shot-stopper following much discussion around the subject.

The news was reported by both Jamie Jackson of The Guardian and Chris Wheeler of The Mail, and now confirmed by the BBC.

Amorim reportedly wants his keeper to “clear his head” after a tough period on and off the pitch, after he was reportedly subject to a recent, violent robbery.

Altay Bayindir will be most likely to take up the vacancy between the sticks.

